Craig Carton claims Brian Daboll, Joe Schoen will pass on Shedeur Sanders for one big reason

NFL analyst Craig Carton does not think that the New York Giants will draft Colorado Buffaloes QB Shedeur Sanders in the 2025 NFL Draft because of one major reason.

While discussing a variety of topics on the show "Breakfast Ball" on Tuesday, Carton made clear his belief that the Giants did not bring in Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston to be the No. 2 and No. 3 QBs on the depth chart.

"He's (Shedeur Sanders) not going to be the New York Giants quarterback," Carton said. "The reason the Giants brought in both Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston is because their coach and their GM are basically on a prove-it year. And, they are not going to put their jobs on the line for a rookie quarterback."

By all accounts, general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll are entering important campaigns for the future of their jobs with the Giants franchise. Another disappointing season could see major change come to the New York organization next offseason.

Due to this, it appears the Giants may have decided to pursue the safe option and bring in various experienced veteran QBs and not an unproven rookie.

Will the Giants be better in 2025?

Although fans of the team may want the franchise to select a QB in the 2025 NFL Draft, Wilson and Winston have the ability to improve the Giants in 2025. Last season's QB situation featured a combination of Daniel Jones, Drew Lock, and Tommy Devito, none of whom performed consistently for the team.

Wilson and Winston can run an offense effectively and have had success during their long and accomplished careers. The Giants have elite wide receiver Malik Nabers and running back Tyrone Tracy Jr., both players who can thrive with consistent QB play.

As a result, it appears as though the Giants organization has decided to pursue the safe route for the 2025 season, one that involves two veteran and solid QBs in Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston, and not the noteworthy decision to bring in a rookie QB, like Shedeur Sanders.

