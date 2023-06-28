Craig Carton criticizes Derek Carr's assessment of Saints as a 'stable organization' after $150M move

After getting released by the Las Vegas Raiders, quarterback Derek Carr signed a four-year $150 million contract with the New Orleans Saints. The Saints are quite confident about their future with him and believe that they can win a Super Bowl with Carr.

The former Raiders quarterback is also quite happy in New Orleans, and he recently called them a 'stable organization', which unfortunately the Raiders weren't.

However, Chris Carton didn't like Carr labeling the Saints as a stable organization and criticized the quarterback. Here's what Carton said on his show:

"I took a little look, in the last two years they've had Jameis Winston, Taysom Hill, Trevor Siemian, Ian Book, Andy Dalton, oh back to Jameis Winston at quarterback that doesn't sound like a real competent stable organization."

"The big question is this is he going to do something this year he's never done in his entire professional career and that is win a single playoff game. I think he's gonna have a chance because I do think they win their division meaning he gets a playoff game at home but he's never won a playoff game so uh that'll be the big question mark on Derek Carr."

The New Orleans Saints have had their troubles in sticking with a quarterback over the past few seasons and that is a reason why they haven't been a contending team.

With Carr now playing for them, it won't be an issue because he'll be their quarterback for the entire season. As a result, they'll be a dark horse contender next season.

Derek Carr has a lot to work with in New Orleans

Carr will now have the luxury of playing on a stacked team who have a great defense as well. With the likes of Tyrann Mathieu, Cam Jordan, and Marshon Lattimore leading the defensive unit, the New Orleans Saints are the favorites to win the NFC South.

On the offensive end, the likes of Chris Olave, Michael Thomas, Alvin Kamara, and Juwan Johnson will benefit from the inclusion of Carr. The Saints will undoubtedly be an exciting team in the upcoming season, and it will be interesting to see how far they will go.

