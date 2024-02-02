Kyle Shanahan and Andy Reid started their head coaching careers on opposite sides of the country. Despite their geographical distances at similar stages of their careers, many themes of the two careers are quite similar. At least, that is what NFL analyst Craig Carton claimed on "The Carton Show." Here's how he put it:

"Kyle Shanahan says things about Andy Reid that are positive because Shanahan is really the Philadelphia version of Andy Reid. He can't win a Super Bowl.

"He has gotten to championship games and has gotten to a Super Bowl but has not won one Super Bowl. I think there's a lot of Andy Reid from Philly in Kyle Shanahan."

Andy Reid's precedent indicates long runway for Kyle Shanahan

Taking Carton's logic one step further, assuming the two coaches are truly on similar trajectories, it could be inferred that the next step would be a Shanahan exit.

Of course, such an exit would be unfathomable for a coach coming off a Super Bowl appearance, but if Bill Belichick's erosion with the New England Patriots serves as a warning of anything, it is that job stability can fall out of order quickly.

That said, 49ers fans can rest assured that if the arc is on the same path as Reid, that Shanahan still has a long runway with the team. Reid took the Eagles to the Super Bowl at the end of the 2004 season with Donovan McNabb and failed to reach the Super Bowl every year after that until the end of the 2012 season when he ended up with the Kansas City Chiefs.

That isn't to say that Shanahan has a green light to spend the next 10 seasons kicking his feet up and letting Brock Purdy and any potential successors flail in the win. Reid still kept his team productively relevant on a perennial basis, keeping the team over .500 in most years and in the playoffs in four separate years following his Super Bowl run.

Before all was said and done, Reid got to one more NFC championship in 2008 before sliding into a Wild Card bounce situation in 2009 and 2010. After missing the playoffs in 2011 and 2012, it was time for Reid and the Philadelphia Eagles to go their separate ways.

Will Kyle Shanahan ever coach any other team than the 49ers?

