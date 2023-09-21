Could New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick be close to retirement? It's a notion that has been rumored since early 2020 when quarterback Tom Brady left New England for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and since then, Belichick and the Patriots have struggled.

New England is off to a 0-2 start through the first two weeks of the 2023 NFL season. On "The Carton Show", Craig Carton said that he feels that this may be the end for Bill Belichick. Carton said that Belichick's gimmicks were seen as funny when he was coaching a dynasty. Now, fans and analysts are just annoyed by his antics.

"His career has come to a violent end with a lot of losses," he said. "And that's the reality of it. But look, that's Bill Belichick. And here's the crazy thing about that. When you're winning, and you're thought of as the genius, and oh, they're going back to another Super Bowl, you know, it's a century. It's cool. It's cute. Oh, that's Bill being Bill. When you lose. It's annoying. And now it's just annoying. And again, if there's a football God, I don't ask for much."

"Just give me this dub, he added. "Just give me because I can't wait to ask the questions of Belichick after the game. How come you didn't score more points against the Jets?"

Carton quoted Belichick's recent comments that he wants the New England Patriots to score more points than the other team. One of the longtime head coach's sarcastic answers are now just tired responses. The Patriots will now face off against the New York Jets in an AFC East showdown.

Ravens' Marlon Humphrey questions Bill Belichick's role in dynasty

Throughout the early 2000s, the New England Patriots built a dynasty that every NFL team was envious of. They found a diamond in the rough when they drafted Tom Brady in the sixth round and built a dynasty around him. Bill Belichick was seen as the best coach in the National Football League.

Now in his fourth season after Tom Brady left the Patriots, Bill Belichick hasn't been able to lead his team to the same success. Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey recently questioned whether it was Brady or Belichick that was the reason for the Patriots' success.

"It's looking more like Brady, but it is what it is," he said. "They were together though, you can't say it was one or the other.I don't know if Belichick was ever daggum dirty ... It's kinda like this, if this year he still goes down, is that three that's been losing seasons. It's looking like some people are getting washed."

Marlon Humphrey recently addressed this topic on "The Punch Line" podcast. Even suggesting that perhaps the 71-year-old head coach is now 'washed up.'