Craig Carton labels Tua Tagovailoa as 'an idiot' after wild tackle attempt following poor interception

NFL preseason games are a chance for players to knock off the rust as they prepare for the regular season. But in Tua Tagovailoa's case, it could have been one of his worst games.

The Miami Dolphins quarterback was under center against the Houston Texans and, unfortunately, threw an interception. His throw was intercepted by linebacker Denzel Perryman, but that's not the worst of it as after, Tua tried to make a tackle. The Dolphins won 28-3.

Given his concussion injuries last season, that is the last thing people want to see, and media personality Craig Carton had some choice words for Tua.

Carton slams Tua Tagovailoa over tackle attempt

After his concussions last season, many were surprised that Tua was even playing in the preseason. But he was, and fans got used to it, but what they won't get used to is Tagovailoa trying to make a tackle.

As such, Carton gave Tua some choice words on his tackle attempt.

Carton said on The Craig Carton Show:

“If you’re a Dolphin fan, Tua’s an idiot. Because after throwing the interceptions, he puts his head down to try and make a tackle.

"Like, c’mon man, one knee to the side of his temple there, could have happened. Thank god it didn’t, and Tua’s not your quarterback anymore. You have to have some awareness of who you are and where you are. That’s stupid right there.”

As Carton correctly, pointed out, had Tua been hit in the head after going head first into the tackle, things could have gone horribly wrong. Luckily, it didn't.

Are Tua Tagovailoa and Dolphins AFC contenders?

Miami Dolphins v Houston Texans

For some, without a doubt, Miami is not only an AFC contender, but a Super Bowl contender as well. Of course, this is based purely on their roster talent on paper, and as we know, games aren't won on paper.

The AFC East is going to be rather tough for Miami. The New York Jets, who added Aaron Rodgers and Dalvin Cook, and the Buffalo Bills and Josh Allen are thought to be Super Bowl contenders as well.

Getting out of the division is job one for Tua Tagovailoa and his Dolphins. Given that they managed that feat last season, many think they can do it again.

With talent oozing on both sides of the ball, it all comes down to if Tagovailoa can stay healthy. This means no silly tackle attempts in the preseason.

