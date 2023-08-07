The Cincinnati Bengals led by Joe Burrow have arguably been one of the most consistent teams in the NFL for the past two seasons. After a Super Bowl trip in 2022, they backed it by reaching the AFC Championship Game last year, which they lost in a very heartbreaking manner.

Ahead of the upcoming season, the Bengals suffered a massive blow as Burrow got injured in the training camp. He suffered a calf strain, but the injury is not a major one. Despite the Bengals' great roster, NFL analyst Craig Carton recently made a strong prediction about them. He doesn't believe that the reigning AFC North champions will make the playoffs this year.

Craig Carton has no belief in Joe Burrow and the Bengals

Joe Burrow: Bengals Camp Football

Here's what Craig Carton said about the Cincinnati Bengals on the Carton Show:

"There's a better chance that the Bengals missed the playoffs then win the Super Bowl this year. Memo to Cincinnati, you're not making the playoffs this year, it's over it's a wrap."

The Carton Show @TheCartonShow



"You're not making the playoffs this year." 🤣



— @craigcartonlive Memo to the Cincinnati Bengals"You're not making the playoffs this year."— @craigcartonlive pic.twitter.com/Jg4mnGWbUR

Craig Carton has never shied away from making bold predictions in the past, and he firmly believes that the Bengals could truly miss the playoffs, which is quite surprising.

Although the AFC North is stacked, if Joe Burrow stays healthy, it is quite hard to envision that the Bengals will miss the playoffs. The team arguably has the second-best quarterback in the league along with one of the best offenses in the league, and a great defense.

They have all the tangibles required to win the Super Bowl, and given how they have performed in last few seasons, the Bengals know how to get the job done down the stretch.

Joe Burrow injury update: When will Bengals QB return to action?

Bengals Camp Football

After Ja'Marr Chase stated that he doesn't want Burrow to return to action before Week 5 to heal his injury many fans were concerned. However, as per the latest injury update, NFL insider Ian Rapoport believes that the Bengals quarterback is likely to play in Week 1.

The franchise will be extra protective of the quarterback, but Joe Burrow wouldn't miss games if he is healthy enough to step on the field. He also has a contract extension looming, and would love to give his 100% to the franchise.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit the Carton Show and H/T Sportskeeda.