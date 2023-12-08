Craig Heyward cause of death: Inside tragic death of Cam Heyward’s father

Craig Heyward was integral to every team he represented in the National Football League. The University of Pittsburgh legend played for five teams in his 11-year NFL career and was renowned for his versatility on offense and tenacity on defense.

Heyward earned one Pro Bowl nod and is the last fullback to crack the 1,000 rushing yards mark in an NFL season, a feat he achieved almost 30 years ago, in 1995.

In this article, we look at Heyward's cause of death and how his NFL sons, Cam and Connor Heyward, have honored him.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Be an NFL GM, make draft decisions, and experience the thrill with our NFL Mock Draft Simulator

What happened to Craig Heyward?

Craig Heyward died on May 27, 2006, after a seven-year battle with a fervent brain tumor.

The iconic fullback, known for his imposing physique and bruising style of play, suffered from chordoma. Due to the aggressiveness and severity of the cancer and the inability of surgeons to thoroughly remove it despite two operations, Heyward's family expected his untimely passing.

Furthermore, the one-time Pro Bowler suffered a stroke a few years before his passing, which had left him partially paralyzed.

Heyward, affectionately called "Ironhead," had a stellar 11-year NFL career. He played 149 games, compiling a stat line of 1,031 rushes for 4,301 yards and 30 touchdowns.

Heyward also added 177 catches for 1,559 yards and four TDs. His best year came in 1995, when he ran for 1,083 yards and six touchdowns, earning his sole Pro Bowl nod.

Craig Heyward was honored by his sons Cam and Connor Heyward

In Dec. 2022, Craig Heyward's sons Cam and Connor Heyward specially celebrated him on their return home. The Heyward brothers play for the Pittsburgh Steelers and made stellar plays in front of family and childhood friends during a matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

Their mother, Charlotte Heyward-Wesley, was in the crowd rocking a Steelers jersey with Cameron's number 97. Cameron wore his dad's number 34 Falcons jersey during the post-game press conference.

Earlier that day, the brothers visited their dad's grave in Lawrenceville. It was a touching trip to where they all grew up dreaming of making the NFL, like their iconic father.

The trip inspired the Heyward brothers to play even better, as both had nights to remember. Younger brother Connor scored his first touchdown in the NFL, and it came against the team their father played on.

Cam wasn't to be outdone by his little brother, though, as he sacked Falcons QB Marcus Mariota with 10:05 remaining in the second quarter. The sack resulted in a seven-yard loss, and the Steelers went on to win 19-16.