"Crazy level of entitlement" - NFL fans trash Diontae Johnson for admitting on refusal to enter the game in 41° weather due to cold

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Diontae Johnson recently admitted in an appearance on the Sports & Suits podcast that he refused to go into a game with the Baltimore Ravens last season due to the frigid temperature.

“End of the third going into the fourth, they were like, ‘Tae, we need you. I was like, ‘Nah, I don’t think it’s a good idea for me.’ Like, my legs are already ice cold and I didn’t wanna go out there and put bad stuff on film,” the wide receiver revealed.

Johnson went on to say that Baltimore punished him with a one-game suspension because of that decision. A week after he completed his suspension, the Ravens waived him.

Since his admission, NFL fans have voiced their opinions about Johnson's decision to turn away from his team when they needed him. The wide receiver has, predictably, received a lot of criticism for not being "built for the NFL in December.”

"Decision making abilities = F 😫. Imagine getting paid this much to do your job and you refuse to do so because of weather….that the rest of your team plays in all the time…. I’m a Diontae fan, but man…this is a horrible look," one fan commented.

"Crazy level of entitlement," another fan added.

"Imagine getting paid millions of dollars to stand around in 41 degree weather for 3 hours and complaining about it," another fan added.

Some fans were particularly frustrated that Diontae Johnson found it easy to disclose his “lack of professionalism” to the public.

"Seems like something you should keep to yourself," one fan said.

"Clearly not very bright to even share this. And that doesn't address the lack of heart," another fan added.

"Him sitting out isn't the big issue, its the fact that this rationale he is giving makes sense in his head," another fan said.

Johnson ended the 2024 season with the Texans, but he didn't stick around in Houston for too long, as the team waived him after Week 18. The Ravens reclaimed him after that. He couldn't, however, play in the postseason for Baltimore.

Johnson signed a one-year, $1.17 million contract with the Browns after becoming a free agent this offseason.

Cleveland Browns fans should be put on notice after Diontae Johnson's latest admission

The Cleveland Browns took a risk when they signed wide receiver Diontae Johnson to a one-year contract in April. In addition to being a mid-level talent in his career, the former Pittsburgh Steelers pass catcher carries some baggage.

Given that the Browns play in one of the coldest cities in the NFL, fans should take heed after Johnson recently disclosed that he declined to play for his former team due to the chilly weather.

Johnson, who has been with five different clubs in the last three years, may find the winter weather in Cleveland to be a major problem.

