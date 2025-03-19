"Crazy money" "What an overpay": NFL fans divided as Commanders guarantee Deebo Samuel $17,000,000 for 2025

The Washington Commanders made one of the first early big moves of the offseason as they traded a fifth-round pick to the San Francisco 49ers for Deebo Samuel. The franchise guaranteed the former All-Pro wide receiver's $17 million salary for the 2025 season on Wednesday.

Ad

Adam Schefter of ESPN shared the news, tweeting:

"A reworked deal for Deebo in DC: the Commanders are guaranteeing $17 million of Deebo Samuel’s previously non-guaranteed salary for this season, along with adding another $3 million worth of incentives, per sources.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Samuel now will play this season on a one-year deal worth up to $20 million, including $17 million guaranteed. Samuel’s agent Tory Dandy and Commanders GM Adam Peters negotiated the deal."

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Check out the tweet from Adam Schefter below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans shared their reaction to the deal. @CFBAlerts_ claimed that it is crazy money:

"Crazy money"

@JigginJalen labeled the deal as an overpay:

"WHAT AN OVERPAY LMAO"

@PackersPlaybook views things differently, noting that Washington is not taking much of a risk:

"low risk for the commanders if he sucks he’s gone after a year"

@cardcashers predicted that Samuel will have a big year:

"He's gonna be motivated to have a huge year and in that offense IF he can stay healthy, he should have a massive year!"

Ad

@guyinflannel questioned that logic:

"I’m trying to figure out how this would motivate him to do more. His original contract is now fully guaranteed and if he does nothing, he only misses out on a couple million and can go to a new team. I mean, I’d be crazy motivated for a few extra million just not sure Deebo cares"

Ad

@MrClean00007 wondered why Samuel did not get a multi-year deal:

"Why not do a 3 year extension since it cost you draft capital to trade for him"

Deebo Samuel should provide a boost to an elite offense

The Washington Commanders were elite offensively in 2024 as they ranked fifth in scoring offense and seventh in total yards. While they were not expected to even reach the postseason, they wound up making it to the NFC Championship Game.

Ad

The offense figures to be even better in 2025 following the addition of Deebo Samuel. While the wide receiver had a down year for his standards, he still recorded 51 receptions for 670 yards and three touchdowns in 15 games. The 2021 Pro Bowler added 136 rushing yards and one touchdown on 42 carries.

Deebo Samuel will provide the Commanders offense with another weapon for 2024 Offensive Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels. Furthermore, he will likely be motivated as he is in a contract year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Kansas City Chiefs 5-round mock draft: Updated projections for Andy Reid and Co. after first wave of free agency