  • "Crazy how the NFL treats its players": NFL fans react to Quinshon Judkins meeting with league amid potential suspension 

By Nishant
Published Sep 10, 2025 17:05 GMT
Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal - Source: Imagn

Cleveland Browns rookie running back Quinshon Judkins, 36th pick in the 2025 NFL draft, is under investigation by the league following a July arrest on misdemeanor domestic violence charges. Although prosecutors declined to pursue the case due to insufficient evidence, the NFL is conducting its own review under the Personal Conduct Policy.

NFL reporter Ari Meirov shared the news on Wednesday through his X account.

"#Browns RB Quinshon Judkins is in New York today meeting with the NFL regarding a Personal Conduct Policy investigation. While Judkins won’t face charges, the league conducts its own review and could still impose discipline," he tweeted.
Fans expressed their frustration about the situation.

"Crazy how the NFL treats its players," a user wrote.
"The browns should have their own court system to keep up with demand," another fan wrote.
"He didnt even do anything free bruh," a comment read.
"It’s a shame he hasn’t even played a game yet and he’s dealing with this shit," a fan said.
"No charges never means no punishment, NFL loves handing out its own justice," a fan wrote.
"League’s own rules, could still sting," another fan commented.
Browns coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed that Judkins met with NFL officials in New York on Wednesday to discuss the matter.

The Cleveland Browns have granted Judkins a two-game roster exemption. This allows him to practice with the team without counting against the 53-man roster.

Kevin Stefanski confirms Quinshon Judkins will not practice amid NFL meeting

Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed that rookie running back Quinshon Judkins will not practice on Wednesday.

“I’m going to take it day by day. He is not here today and is not practicing today,” Stefanski said.

Judkins had a standout college career. He started with two impressive seasons at Ole Miss before transferring to Ohio State. In 2024, he played a significant role in Ohio State’s national championship run as he finished the season with 1,060 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns.

He is expected to help the Browns' struggling offense. The Browns have cut Trayveon Williams from the practice squad and expect Quinshon Judkins to be a bell-cow running back once he returns.

Judkins could debut in Week 2 against the Baltimore Ravens if cleared by the NFL, with carries likely shared among Jerome Ford, Dylan Sampson and Raheim Sanders.

Nishant

Edited by Victor R. Lopez M.
