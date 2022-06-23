"Crazy how these things work" - Former NFL player calls out media for twisting Mike Tomlin's comments on Antonio Brown

Former NFL receiver Antonio Brown continues to make news around the league. Despite not playing with a team since his epic meltdown back in January as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the receiver has been very much in the public eye.

Mike Tomlin, who coached Brown as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers from 2010-2018, was a guest on "The Pivot" podcast, which was hosted by Ryan Clark, Fred Taylor, and Channing Crowder.

Clark recently frowned upon how some media outlets have placed a spin on comments from Tomlin about Brown's chances of playing again for the Steelers, as he tweeted just over a month ago.

AB @AB84 Just wanna Retire A Steeler Just wanna Retire A Steeler

Tomlin had several great things to say about his former receiver. However, Clark's ire is due to the one line that media outlets pulled from the interview is Tomlin saying, "Yall know that ain't happening," which refers to Brown retiring as a Steeler.

Here are Tomlin's words on his former All-Pro receiver:

“Y’all know that ain’t happening. In terms of putting a helmet on and running out of the tunnel and playing ball and stuff like that. You know, he’s moved on, and we’ve moved on. We can sit around and chop that up like it’s a realistic conversation, but we know that’s not realistic.”

Tomlin continued:

“What I’ll say about AB is this man...we had nine great years. I appreciate that dude in ways I can’t explain to y’all. I won’t even bother to attempt to explain to y’all because it sounds like I’m defending him in some way, and to me from that standpoint, the nature of our relationship and what we all did together requires no defense.

He ended his thoughts with the following comments:

"You can digest it however you want to digest it. I don’t think enough gets said about the will of that dude...about the work ethic of that dude...about the fearlessness that he played the game (with).”

Are Antonio Brown's numbers good enough to be considered for the Pro Football Hall of Fame?

Pittsburgh Steelers v Jacksonville Jaguars

Many fans of the NFL today may remember the receiver for the many controversies and antics that have followed him over the past few years.

After nine successful seasons with the Steelers, he was unceremoniously traded away because of gripes with his quarterback, future Hall of Famer Ben Roethlisberger, as well as coaches and teammates.

He also had short stints with the Raiders, Patriots, and Buccaneers, where he did pick up a Super Bowl ring after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

But before all of the controversies, he was arguably the greatest receiver in the 2010s decade as a member of the Steelers. During his tenure with the Black and Gold, he was named to five All-Pro teams and seven Pro Bowls.

He led the league in receiving yards in 2014 and 2015 and was the league leader in receiving touchdowns in 2018. He also has the fifth-best single-season record for yards with 1,834 (2015).

For his efforts, Brown was named to the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team. He capped off an illustrious on-field career by winning the Super Bowl with the Bucs in 2020.

Although he has been much-maligned for his behavior, Brown's numbers suggest he is a candidate for the Hall of Fame. As to whether it will happen, only time will tell.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far