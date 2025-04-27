"Crazy if you think 26 corners better than me" - Cobee Bryant sends message after signing as an UDFA with Falcons

After signing with the Atlanta Falcons as an undrafted free agent, former Kansas cornerback Cobee Bryant shared a strong message on social media. On Saturday, Bryant talked about how much the draft experience had affected him after all the work he put in. He wrote,

Ad

"Crazy if you think 26 corners better than me. Wild bro and ik I worked my a** off."

Cobee Bryant sends message after signing as an UDFA with Falcons, Instagram/cobeebryant2

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In a follow-up story, he added,

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Sh*t got me breaking in tears right now can’t believe this Dawg no way man."

Cobee Bryant sends message after signing as an UDFA with Falcons, Instagram/cobeebryant2

Bryant was viewed as a top-150 prospect in the 2025 NFL draft. However, he went undrafted. Atlanta managed to sign him immediately after the draft. The team did not select a CB but did pick up two safeties, including Billy Bowman, who could also be used in the nickel role.

Ad

At Kansas, Cobee Bryant made history by becoming the first player in program history to earn First-Team All-Big 12 honors for three straight years. Across 42 career starts, he totaled 13 interceptions and 128 combined tackles. Last season, he allowed only two TDs on 46 direct targets and earned PFF’s third-highest run defense grade among all CBs.

Bryant also impressed at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine, posting a 4.53-second 40-yard dash and finishing with the fifth-highest "production score" among corners, per the NFL's Next Gen Stats. For now, he’ll work to prove he belongs on Atlanta’s roster.

Ad

Top undrafted free agents besides Cobee Bryant

While Cobee Bryant drew attention with his post-draft reaction, several other undrafted free agents from the 2025 class are positioned to make an impact.

RB Marcus Yarns signed with the Saints after averaging 6.3 yards per carry and 17.5 yards per reception in his senior year at Delaware. His speed and return ability could earn him a roster spot despite New Orleans' backfield depth. WR Xavier Restrepo joined the Titans, reuniting with No. 1 pick Cam Ward.

Ad

Atlanta added wideout Nick Nash, the 2024 college football leader in receptions, yards and touchdowns. He fits well behind Drake London on the depth chart. TE Jake Briningstool landed with the Chiefs, offering receiving skills similar to Travis Kelce.

Offensive lineman Clay Webb signed with the Broncos, bringing versatility across the line after a strong final college stretch at Jacksonville State.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Heena singh Heena Singh is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field, most recently with Essentially Sports. Prior to that, Heena worked with 73Buzz.com, where she covered off-court sports content. She has also worked in the entertainment industry for Fandom Wire, Animated Times and Koimoi, and has also studied Business Psychology.



Heena is a Kansas City Chiefs fan but also has a deep respect for the Baltimore Ravens. While the 2025 Super Bowl may not have gone their way, expect the Chiefs to come back stronger.



When she’s not diving into game stats, team dynamics, or quarterback controversies, you’ll likely find Heena catching some Z’s, her second favorite activity after football. Know More

Falcons Nation! Check out the latest Atlanta Falcons Schedule and dive into the latest Falcons Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.