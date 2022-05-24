"Created by magic of Patrick Mahomes" - NFL analyst believes Tyreek Hill owes a lot of his success to Chiefs QB

Tyreek Hill likely owes a great deal of his success to Patrick Mahomes, who was his signal-caller for the first six years of his career with the Kansas City Chiefs from 2016 to this past season. Now with the Miami Dolphins, Hill might learn very quickly that life is always easier when you have an NFL MVP under center.

On his talk show, Chris Simms Unbuttoned, Chris Simms said Mahomes' unrivaled accuracy undoubtedly had a hand in making Hill the highest-paid receiver in the NFL:

“Yeah, grr, but again, let's put it into context here, right? I mean, yeah. Okay. Mahomes. Those guys are good, and they're talented. But Mahomes is also throwing lasers into tight windows where the guys like not stopping, breaking stride. And he's going, 'Whoa, I'm out of here.' And his throws, sometimes, that other quarterbacks won't make. He's responsible for that."

Antwan V. Staley @antwanstaley Todd McShay says Texas Tech QB Pat Mahomes has the best "deep ball "accuracy in the draft Todd McShay says Texas Tech QB Pat Mahomes has the best "deep ball "accuracy in the draft

According to Simms, it's the "magic of Mahomes" that is making these big plays happen at Arrowhead Stadium and elsewhere:

"Or think about how many times he's like, does this Ahmed scrambles around on the back for 25 minutes, right? And then 'Okay, now, everybody's downfield, Tyreek Hill and Kelce and everyone.' And then okay, but he's created all this space, and now he hits a dump down to Jerick McKinnon for five yards, and he runs 30. It was still created by the magic of Mahomes. So there's a difference there.”

Tyreek Hill is going to find it harder to be a top WR in Miami

While injuries have been the primary roadblock to 2020 first-round NFL Draft pick Tua Tagovaiola's rise in Miami, his arm strength has also been called into question throughout his two seasons at the pro level, and even before that at Alabama.

Michael Fabiano @Michael_Fabiano 20+ air yard pass attempts per game among QBs last season (minimum 12 games)...



Patrick Mahomes: 4.5 (9th)

Tua Tagovailoa: 2.3 (30th) 20+ air yard pass attempts per game among QBs last season (minimum 12 games)...Patrick Mahomes: 4.5 (9th) Tua Tagovailoa: 2.3 (30th)

Of course, that isn't the end of the world for Hill, who is not exclusively a deep-threat option. The perception that he is was debunked by All Dolphins' Alain Poupart.

"Mahomes completed only four of the 16 attempts of 30 yards or longer to Hill, with three defensive penalties (two for pass interference, one for holding) and nine incompletions). In fact, of Hill's nine receiving touchdowns in 2021, only three were longer than eight yards."

It'll be on Tua or Teddy Bridgewater (in the event Tagovaiola goes down with an injury) to justify the massive extension handed to Hill this past offseason.

LIVE POLL Q. Is Tyreek Hill in trouble without Pat Mahomes in Miami? Yes No 2 votes so far

Edited by Windy Goodloe