"Crying in daddy issues" - NFL fans react as Allison Kuch shares CCTV clip of Isaac Rochell being 'safe place' for their toddler

Isaac Rochell appears to be enjoying fatherhood. In an Instagram video posted by Rochell's wife, Allison Kucharczyk, the former NFL defensive end was spotted sharing some love for his daughter, Scottie Bee, via a CCTV clip.

"Watching my safe place become her safe place too," Alisson wrote on the video in which Scottie opens up to hold her father, who carries her lovingly.

When fans on social media caught a glimpse of Rochell being a loving father, they shared some emotional reactions in the comments.

"Crying in daddy issues," one wrote.

"She just melts into that hug 🥹🥰, " another added.

"Who is cutting onions up in here 🥺😭😭😭😭😭😭," a third commented.

Others felt that the footage showed the special bond between the father and daughter.

"Looks like wonderful memories made! 🤎," one added.

"The gentleness is the both of them is so heart warming. Thank you for sharing such sweet moment ❤️🥹, " a user commented.

"True Girl dads are just on another level!! 🔥👏❤️," another wrote.

Image via allisonkuch/Instagram

The LA Chargers took Rochell with the No. 225 pick in the 2017 NFL draft. He played four seasons with the franchise.

Rochell then had a one-year stint with the Indianapolis Colts in 2021. He signed for the Cleveland Browns ahead of the 2022 season and played six games for them before the player terminated his practice squad contract on Dec. 28.

On the day after he left the Browns, Rochell signed with the Las Vegas Raiders. He was released by the team in November 2023.

Rochell did not play in the 2024 NFL season and announced his retirement in February.

All we know about Isaac Rochell and Allison Kucharczyk's relationship

NFL: Former Cleveland Browns DE Isaac Rochell - Source: Imagn

Isaac Rochell and Allison met at a house party in 2014 when they were in different colleges. At the time, Rochell was attending the University of Notre Dame while Allison was a student at Michigan State University.

They began dating after exchanging contact information and had a long-distance relationship for four years. Rochell and Alisson briefly split due to the distance, but claim that their small break built their relationship for success.

In July 2020, Rochell and Allison got engaged. The couple married in April 2021, in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Rochell and Allison became parents when they welcomed their daughter, Scottie Bee, into the world on Dec. 9, 2023

