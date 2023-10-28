“CTE” - Chauncey Gardner-Johnson decision to change name leaves NFL fans mocking Lions star

Detroit Lions safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson has decided to change his name. The safety announced today on social media that he will now go by Ceedy Duece legally and that court documents are on the way.

The star safety was signed by the Lions this off-season to a one-year $8 million contract after spending last season with the Philadelphia Eagles.

"Officially changing my name to Ceedy Duece court documents otw."

Unfortunately, his season was cut short in Week 2 as he suffered a torn pectoral muscle and he was officially on injured reserve on September 19, 2023. As of now, he is set to become a free agent next off-season. The player has recorded 241 tackles, four sacks, and 11 interceptions throughout his career.

NFL fans react to Chauncey Gardner-Johnson changing his legal name to Ceedy Duece

It seems as if NFL fans aren't too fond of C.J. Gardner-Johnson's new government name. Some mocked him, saying he had CTE as a result of the name change, while others questioned why he changed his name.

Here's how fans on social media reacted:

Like Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, a few other NFL stars have changed their legal names to something unique

Chad Ocho Cinco during Los Angeles Rams v Cincinnati Bengals

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson isn't the first NFL player to legally change his name.

Cincinnati Bengals star wide receiver Chad Johnson changed his name to Chad Javon Ochocinco on August 29, 2008 He would then change his name back to Chad Johnson on July 23, 2012, because he wanted to reconnect with his former self.

Before the start of this season, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Robbie Anderson legally changed his name to Robbie "Chosen."

It's always unique for a person, let alone an athlete to legally change their names especially to something more unique. Gardner-Johnson changing his name to Ceedy Duece is the latest example of pro athletes changing their legal names.

What do you think of this name change?