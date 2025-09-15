  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "CTE kicked in full-time": NFL fans react to Tua Tagovailoa's comments on connecting with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle after Dolphins' Week 2 loss

"CTE kicked in full-time": NFL fans react to Tua Tagovailoa's comments on connecting with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle after Dolphins' Week 2 loss

By Arnold
Modified Sep 15, 2025 12:12 GMT
NFL: Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Chargers - Source: Imagn
NFL fans react to Tua Tagovailoa's comments on connecting with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle after Dolphins loss - Source: Imagn

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa opened up on his connection with wideouts Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle after the team's 33-27 loss to the New England Patriots in Week 2 on Sunday. Tagovailoa discussed his offensive weapons and their plan to optimize plays after the game.

Ad
"Having some talks with Reek and whatnot, that if (throw it deep), just don't think that I'm going to throw it 80 yards. As you're running, do your best to track it, because you can potentially stop." Tagovailoa said.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

When fans caught a glimpse of Tagovailoa's post-game comments, they mocked the Dolphins QB.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Bro this mf CTE kicked in full time fasho," one tweeted.
Ad
"Did this mother f***** just say that he's going to throw a floater just look for it??" another added.
"He seems super feisty this season lol has he taken any accountability?" a third commented.

Similar reactions followed.

"Cuzz got CTE," one wrote.
"Get this mf out the nfl," another added.
"He need to retire," a user tweeted.
Ad

Tagovailoa came under scrutiny for his disappointing display against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1, when he completed 14 of 23 passes for 114 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions.

Against the Patriots, Tagovailoa went 26 of 32 passes for 315 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. Although the Dolphins' QB showed some improvement, it wasn't enough to secure a win for Miami.

Tua Tagovailoa and Dolphins will face Buffalo Bills in Week 3

NFL: Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa - Source: Imagn
NFL: Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa - Source: Imagn

Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins will square off against the Buffalo Bills in Week 3. The game will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Ad

The Bills beat the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1 and then took down the New York Jets in Week 2.

Tagovailoa signed a four-year, $212.4 million contract extension with the Dolphins in July 2024. He played in 11 games last season, finishing with a 6-5 record. Miami posted an 8-9 record, failing to make the playoffs.

This season, Tagovailoa will be under more pressure to deliver success for the Dolphins, especially after an 0-2 start.

About the author
Arnold

Arnold

Twitter icon

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

Know More

Miami Dolphins Nation! Check out the latest Miami Dolphins Schedule and dive into the Dolphins Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Arnold
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications