"CTE kicked in full-time": NFL fans react to Tua Tagovailoa's comments on connecting with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle after Dolphins' Week 2 loss

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa opened up on his connection with wideouts Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle after the team's 33-27 loss to the New England Patriots in Week 2 on Sunday. Tagovailoa discussed his offensive weapons and their plan to optimize plays after the game.&quot;Having some talks with Reek and whatnot, that if (throw it deep), just don't think that I'm going to throw it 80 yards. As you're running, do your best to track it, because you can potentially stop.&quot; Tagovailoa said.When fans caught a glimpse of Tagovailoa's post-game comments, they mocked the Dolphins QB.&quot;Bro this mf CTE kicked in full time fasho,&quot; one tweeted.&quot;Did this mother f***** just say that he's going to throw a floater just look for it??&quot; another added.&quot;He seems super feisty this season lol has he taken any accountability?&quot; a third commented.Similar reactions followed.&quot;Cuzz got CTE,&quot; one wrote.&quot;Get this mf out the nfl,&quot; another added.&quot;He need to retire,&quot; a user tweeted.Tagovailoa came under scrutiny for his disappointing display against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1, when he completed 14 of 23 passes for 114 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions.Against the Patriots, Tagovailoa went 26 of 32 passes for 315 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. Although the Dolphins' QB showed some improvement, it wasn't enough to secure a win for Miami.Tua Tagovailoa and Dolphins will face Buffalo Bills in Week 3NFL: Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa - Source: ImagnTua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins will square off against the Buffalo Bills in Week 3. The game will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.The Bills beat the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1 and then took down the New York Jets in Week 2.Tagovailoa signed a four-year, $212.4 million contract extension with the Dolphins in July 2024. He played in 11 games last season, finishing with a 6-5 record. Miami posted an 8-9 record, failing to make the playoffs.This season, Tagovailoa will be under more pressure to deliver success for the Dolphins, especially after an 0-2 start.