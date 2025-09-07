"CTE kicking in," "Already in midseason form": Tua Tagovailoa grilled by fans after throwing horrible INT in first drive vs. Colts

Miami’s 2025 season started with frustration as quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s opening series interception handed momentum to the Indianapolis Colts. This sparked a cascade of fan reactions and an early 17-0 hole.

The Dolphins began with a favorable field position after a strong kickoff return, but Tagovailoa’s third-down throw sailed high over Tyreek Hill and landed in the arms of safety Cam Bynum.

Indianapolis capitalized with a long drive that ended in a field goal before quarterback Daniel Jones connected with Michael Pittman Jr. for a 27-yard touchdown to extend the lead.

X users reacted to Tagovailoa’s wayward pass.

"Tua is already in midseason form," one fan said.

Polymarket Football @PolymarketBlitz Tua is already in midseason form 🔥

"Kenneth Grant in coverage. Tua CTE kicking in. Him and Hill all smiles after the int. Defense is cheese," another fan said.

Danny @Danny75866454 Kenneth Grant in coverage Tua CTE kicking in Him and Hill all smiles after the int Defense is cheese @KingDaboll what do you think my opinion on the season is

"Tua Tagovailoa … it's over buddy," a fan said.

More reactions poured in.

"So when does the guaranteed money run out of Tagovailoa's contract run again?" one fan said.

"Bro get TUA Tagovailoa off my fucking TV screen," another fan said.

"Time to retire Tua Tagovailoa," one fan said.

Xavien Howard's fumble recovery after Tua Tagovailoa's sack sets up the second Colts touchdown

The struggles didn’t end in the first series. On Miami’s next possession, cornerback Kenny Moore burst into the backfield to strip-sack Tua Tagovailoa.

Former Dolphins standout Xavien Howard scooped up the ball at Miami’s 42-yard line, setting up Daniel Jones for a short rushing score that put the Colts in control before the first quarter closed.

QB Jones completed 10 of his first 12 passes for 150 yards as he added a passing and rushing score.

Tagovailoa entered the season following an uneven 2024 campaign, when a concussion in Week 2 forced him to miss extended time. He posted a league-best completion rate of nearly 73 percent in limited action, finishing with 19 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Since entering the NFL in 2020, the quarterback has dealt with a string of injuries, most notably concussions. He suffered multiple head traumas in 2022, including an incident against Cincinnati when his hands froze after being slammed to the turf.

