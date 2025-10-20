  • home icon
  "CTE progression is rewiring his brain cells": NFL fans react to Tua Tagovailoa's post game interview comments after Dolphins loss vs. Browns

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Oct 20, 2025 12:20 GMT
NFL: Miami Dolphins at Cleveland Browns
The Miami Dolphins suffered their sixth loss of the season after a crushing 31-6 defeat against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been doing the rounds on social media after his postgame comments.

Tagovailoa had one of the worst games of the season, completing 12 of his 23 pass attempts for a lowly passing-efficiency rating of 24.1, the lowest of his NFL career.

Following the game Tagovailoa acknowledged the need to be better.

"Definitely not happy, not proud of where I’m at with my play, with how I’ve gone about things this year,” Tagovailoa said. “I know I got to be a lot better, and I’ve been better for the Miami Dolphins years past. But this isn’t years past. This is this year, right?
"And just trying to maneuver everything and trying to build a collection of guys to kind of bring along with me, and I got to kind of be able to multitask, if that makes sense, to be able to do that. And while doing that, kind of continue to get the whatever it was last year and the years prior for myself to get going again and get in that flow.”
Fans reacted to the Dolphins quarterback's comments amid his struggles this season.

"CTE progression is rewiring his brain cells every post game interview 😭"
"This is going to be a heartbreaking netflix doc someday."
"Too many concussions. Brain is cooked."
"The brothers brain is alphabet soup and he’s just shitting our sentences. We all saw it happen multiple times, why tf are we surprised??"
"I feel like the entire dolphin team has started taking Tylenol."
"He should've ended it with "I have the CTE's, I'm going to go home and eat cereal now."
Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel benched Tua Tagovailoa after disastrous second half against Browns

While Tua Tagovailoa's passing efficiency was bad enough, the Dolphins quarterback threw three interceptions, the first resulting in a pick-six.

He threw interceptions on back-to-back offensive drives in the second half. His third interception prompted coach Mike McDaniel to sideline the quarterback for rookie Quinn Ewers.

“I don’t want to overconclude anything,” McDaniel said about Tagovailoa. “But turning the ball over is the No. 1 indicator of wins and losses, and it negatively affects the team. I think there’s multiple factors in those turnovers.
"But I know at least one to two of them were extremely preventable from Tua. And he knows that. He just wasn’t good enough. So we’ll watch the tape and change our style of play if we have to.”

The Dolphins are 1-6 for the season and a blowout against a struggling Cleveland Browns offense has narrowed Miami's playoff chances.

Chaitanya Prakash

