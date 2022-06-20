NFL players take part in research which could predict CTE decline among pro-athletes

The former Miami Dolphins and San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Jonathan Martin had a short but eventful football career. He decided to retire from the game at just 26. During his time in the NFL, he believes he suffered dozens of concussions. He decided to retire, rather than putting himself at further risk of developing symptoms of chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE).

He has now signed up to take part in a research study, which is being carried out at John Hopkins University. The study will be aimed at investigating the role of cells in the brain called microglia. These cells are present after trauma. Their job is to attempt to repair damaged neurons. Jonathan Lifshitz, the research director at JHU, provided a more detailed explanation:

"The microglia and the molecule they’re working with are basically the sanitation workers of the brain. They’re like FEMA: They’re on high alert, and when they’re needed, they’ll come in and act."

While the presence of these microglia cells is beneficial immediately following head trauma, if they remain active for too long, this can lead to irrepairable damage, which is directly linked to CTE. This activity can be difficult to monitor, but NFL players provide a sample of subjects that are easier to review long-term. This long-term study will ensure more reliable findings.

Jonathan Martin's NFL career and post-retirement issues

The offensive tackle was the victim of bullying during his NFL career. He has gone on to suffer from depression, bouts of anxiety and suicidal thoughts since his retirement. His treatment while a member of the Miami Dolphins famously led to the suspension of his teammate Richie Incognito, who was accused of sending text messages to Martin that were racist and threatening in nature.

Martin was forced to seek counselling while still an active member of the Dolphins roster, due to the extent of the bullying from Incognito and others. He was later traded to the San Francisco 49ers. Meanwhile, an internal investigation in Miami led to the firing of multiple staff members.

The former Dolphin would later admit to a failed suicide attempt while still in Miami. He would hit the headlines again in 2018. This happend because Martin appeared to threaten to shoot former teammates Incognito and Mike Pouncey via a social media post.

NickyBeaster @NickyBeaster Former Dolphins OL Jonathan Martin with some seriously disturbing stuff on his IG story... Former Dolphins OL Jonathan Martin with some seriously disturbing stuff on his IG story... https://t.co/NaJ8a0BXze

The post led to his arrest and forced the closure of his former high school, which he had also mentioned. He was charged with making a criminal threat, though it was later dropped after he completed a diversion program.

The former O-lineman now believes he has got his life back on track, and is excited to be involved in the current research at JHU, which he hopes will help past, present and future players.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far