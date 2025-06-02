"Curse incoming for Eagles": NFL fans react as Saquon Barkley gets featured on Madden 26 official cover

On June 2, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter broke the news on X that Philadelphia Eagles star running back Saquon Barkley will feature on the cover of Madden 26 this year. The cover shows Barkley's iconic backwards leap over a defender on the Jacksonville Jaguars, a moment that became one of the plays of the 2024 season last year.

"The cover of #Madden26:" the post said alongside the cover of the new video game.

In response, some NFL fans made clear their belief that the aforementioned backwards jump over a defender was one of the most impressive plays in NFL history.

"A legendary moment 🫡 #NFL | #FlyEaglesFly." the company Fanduel wrote alongside a video of the play.

"Nastiest hurdle of all time 🔥." the company DraftKings wrote.

"Most predictable Madden cover of all time-and not a thing wrong with it." one fan wrote.

Meanwhile, other NFL fans made clear their belief that Barkley would now be the victim of the 'Madden Curse'. The 'Madden Curse' is a popular NFL conspiracy theory where an NFL player has a poor following season, either injury or performance-wise, after being on the cover of Madden.

"Eagles fans knowing the Madden Curse is real." the company BetMGM wrote alongside a photo.

"They’re trying to curse the eagles :(." one fan wrote.

"fantasy [football] draft stock 📉." one fan wrote.

Saquon Barkley's remarkable 2024 season

In his first season as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles, Barkley had a phenomenal individual and team campaign.

Individually, he led the league in carries and rushing yards, finishing with a remarkable stat line of 345 carries, 2,005 rushing yards, 13 rushing touchdowns, 33 receptions, 278 receiving yards, and two receiving touchdowns. Furthermore, Barkley had almost 500 rushing yards in four playoff games while leading the Eagles to the Super Bowl.

Due in large part to Barkley's amazing regular season and playoffs, the Eagles won the NFC East Division and the Super Bowl last year. Barkley has seen his popularity and celebrity status grow since joining the Eagles and will now feature on the cover of one of the biggest video games in the world this year.

About the author Joshua Gillesby Joshua Gillesby is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda who graduated from McMaster University with a Bachelor's in Arts & Science.



Josh is based in Ontario, Canada and his favorite college team is the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, due in large part to his former hockey team being invited for a tour of the facilities and watching a game while there.



His favorite past college football player is Joe Burrow, as his 2019 season was incredible and a major reason behind LSU's playoff success and National Championship.



Outside of work, Josh enjoys traveling, reading, writing, and science. Know More

