Curtis Samuel or Tyler Lockett: Who is a good fantasy pick?

Who would you rather have for the 2022 NFL fantasy football season — Curtis Samuel or Tyler Lockett? Both have been elite wide receivers this season. Samuel is with the Washington Commanders, while Lockett is with the Seattle Seahawks. The Commanders are 1-3 this season and will play their fifth game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

They've lost three consecutive games and will look to win their fourth this weekend. Samuel has started three out of their four games this season. He has 219 receiving yards, 26 receptions, and two touchdowns.

Tyler Lockett, on the other hand, has started all four games this season. He has 27 receptions for 302 yards and no touchdowns. The Seahawks are currently 2-2 this season and will play the New Orleans Saints in Week 5.

Curtis Samuel and Tyler Lockett career statistics

Curtis Samuel started his NFL career with the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers drafted Samuel as the 40th-overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft. He played four seasons with the Panthers and recorded 185 receptions for 2,087 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Washington Commanders v Detroit Lions

He joined the Washington Commanders last season but played only five games for the team. He suffered a groin injury last season and later a hamstring injury that ended his 2021-22 season early.

Seattle Seahawks v Detroit Lions

Tyler Lockett started his NFL journey in 2015 with the Seattle Seahawks. The Seahawks drafted Lockett as the 69th-overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft. He is playing his eighth season with the team and has started in 91 games out of the 115. He has 476 receptions for 6,369 yards and 45 touchdowns.

Both Samuel and Lockett are having good campaigns so far. Who would you choose for your fantasy roster - Curtis Samuel or Tyler Lockett?

Who will score more fantasy football points in 2022 — Curtis Samuel or Tyler Lockett?

Samuel has played four games this season and has 26 receptions and two touchdowns so far. Lockett, who has played in four games, has 27 receptions and no touchdowns. Last season, Lockett earned 167 fantasy points, and Samuel had only 3 FPTS as he played only five games.

There are naturally many good wide receiver options for fantasy football, but if you have to choose between these two, you should start Lockett. Both players are good backup options for your fantasy roster, but Lockett can be trusted to consistently score more fantasy points.

