"Cut Dillon Gabriel tomorrow" - NFL fans react as Browns rookie QB's multiple turnovers vs. Eagles after throwing interception

Dillon Gabriel's preseason debut had fans talking and not for the best reasons. The former Oregon Ducks quarterback entered Lincoln Financial Field as the unofficial third quarterback on the Cleveland Browns' depth chart, but his performance didn't draw the most positive reactions.After a near-flawless first quarter, Gabriel threw a 75-yard pick-six to Andrew Mukuba. This was the first of two mistakes he committed in the first half.He botched a handoff in the second quarter, which resulted in a fumble recovered by the Eagles' defense.These turnovers raised plenty of eyebrows around the league, with many fans condemning Gabriel's handling of the ball. "Cut Dillon Gabriel tomorrow," one fan said. "This is the Dillon Gabriel experience. Flashes of clinical ball distribution and can spin it as good as anybody mixed with terrible pocket presence and panic when his initial reads are covered," another fan said. "Dillon Gabriel finished the half with a pick 6, fumble, and zero touchdowns," another fan said. The criticism didn't stop there, with more fans calling out the rookie quarterback's performance."Gabriel is so a**," one fan said."gabriel can't even hand the ball off bro," another fan wrote."Gabriel pick 6 and botched handoff," another fan said.Gabriel finished the first half with 13 completions on 18 pass attempts, with no passing touchdowns, one interception and two sacks. He rushed the ball twice and only gained 1 yard.How does Dillon Gabriel's first half compare to Shedeur Sanders'? Dillon Gabriel's first NFL start shares some similarities with Shedeur Sanders' debut last season. The former Colorado Buffaloes star recorded 13 completions on 23 pass attempts, racking up 138 yards and two touchdowns. He was sacked twice by the Carolina Panthers' defense, but posted a 106.8 passer rating.These two could be the last two standings in what might be a three-man race to secure the Browns' QB2 spot for the 2025 season. Joe Flacco might be the starter in Week 1, while Kevin Stefanski and Co. would be left with Sanders, Gabriel and Kenny Pickett as the three options for the backup role. A lot has been said about this quarterback race, but the answer to the question will be answered in the next couple of weeks. Shedeur Sanders has received a lot of support from fans, but it remains to be seen if that translate into a 53-man roster spot.