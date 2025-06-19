"Cut him" - NFL fans react to Browns QB Shedeur Sanders being ticketed for 101 MPH speeding in Cleveland

NFL fans believe the Cleveland Browns should release Shedeur Sanders after being ticketed for speeding.

Sanders slid to the fifth round in the draft and was competing for a roster spot. However, ahead of training camp, Sanders was caught speeding at 101 miles per hour. He was driving 41 MPH over the posted 60 MPH speed limit.

After the news came out, several NFL fans were disappointed and called for the Browns to release Sanders.

"THUG," a fan wrote.

"Cut him," another fan added.

According to ESPN, Sanders must either pay a $250 fine for the fourth-degree misdemeanor or fight the ticket in Strongsville Mayor's Court on July 3.

"will never understand why millionaires are driving 100mph and people be like ye there normal," a fan wrote.

"He’s really not tryna prove the haters wrong," a fan added.

Fans are surprised that Sanders wasn't on his best behavior after his character was called into question during his draft day slide.

"Johnny Manziel 2.0," a fan wrote.

"Browns should cut him from the team, not professional behavior, Dillon Gabriel is going to be the starter anyways..," a fan added.

Sanders is in a quarterback competition with Kenny Pickett, Joe Flacco, and Dillon Gabriel to be the Browns' starting quarterback.

Sanders was selected 144th overall by the Browns in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Browns coach impressed with Shedeur Sanders

Although Shedeur Sanders was a fifth-round pick, Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski was impressed with the quarterback.

Rookie minicamp and OTAs has happened for the Browns, and Stefanski liked what he saw from Sanders and his work ethic.

"He’s a great, great kid. He’s working like crazy, just like all the guys,” Stefanski said of Sanders on ESPN Cleveland, via SI. “These rookies, my office is downstairs. They’ve gotta walk by my office as they come in, and they come in early. Shedeur, like all those guys, he’s in there early. He’s getting his work done. He’s working really, really hard. I llke everything there is about Shedeur."

Sanders will need to play well in training camp and preseason games to earn a roster spot with the Browns, and even potentially win the starting job.

Cleveland will open their 2025 NFL season on Sept. 7 against the Cincinnati Bengals at home.

