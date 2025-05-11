"Cut him right now" - Browns fans react as Dillon Gabriel throws INT to LB Carson Schwesinger at rookie camp

Dillon Gabriel has come under fire from Cleveland Browns fans just a few days into the rookie minicamp. In a video that went viral on social media, Gabriel threw an interception to linebacker Carson Schwesinger in the end zone during a practice session.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Fans on social media didn't take long to slam Gabriel for getting picked off by his fellow rookie.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Cut that ni**a right now," one tweeted.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

"2 picks in 2 days wow," another added.

"Bad throw. 1 brown jersey and 3 white jerseys where he threw the ball. Guy was not close to being open smh," a third commented.

Others began comparing Gabriel and Sanders, suggesting that the latter has been better than the third-round pick.

"Get this sorry a** ni**a outta here. shedeur is QB1," one wrote.

Ad

"Incoming “ that’s why he went 5th round” Oh wait it’s not shedeur," another tweeted.

"And y’all say he better than Shedeur??? Chile please," a fan added.

The Browns drafted Gabriel with the No. 94 pick. The quarterback began his college career at UCF in 2019, where he played for three seasons.

Gabriel transferred to Oklahoma in 2022 and spent two seasons with the Sooners. For his final collegiate season, Gabriel transferred to Oregon.

Ad

In his lone season with the Ducks, Gabriel recorded 3,857 passing yards, 30 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also rushed for 149 yards and seven TDs and finished third in the Heisman Trophy voting.

Dillon Gabriel has a chance to get QB2 role for Cleveland Browns in 2025 season

NFL: Cleveland Browns QB Dillon Gabriel - Source: Imagn

Despite a shaky start at the rookie minicamp, Dillon Gabriel can still get the QB2 role for the Cleveland Browns in the 2025 season.

Ad

Since Deshaun Watson is expected to miss the start of next season due to an Achilles injury, the Browns are likely to give Joe Flacco the QB1 position. Gabriel will have batted for the backup role with Kenny Pickett and Shedeur Sanders.

It's still too early for the Browns to make a call on their starting QB and backup. However, the rookie camp will give them a fair idea of who can be reliable moving forward.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.