The New England Patriots are going through their roughest stretch in a long time, with the team sitting at a 2-8 record, with no clear answers in the quarterback position or even their coaching staff. It has been their worst season since the days before Tom Brady.

After losing to the Indianapolis Colts in an international game in Germany, the team returned to the U.S. with one less player on the roster. Cornerback Jack Jones was released, with the team unhappy with some of his off-field rumors; his number of snaps had also dropped massively in recent weeks.

After Jones' release, Patriots fans argued that the team made the wrong move. Mac Jones had an awful display against the Colts in Germany and was benched midway through the game for Bailey Zappe; fans argued that Bill Belichick should've released the quarterback instead.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Is Mac Jones gone in New England? Will the Patriots look for a new quarterback in 2024?

The 2021 season was indeed pretty cool, and going to the playoffs left a good aftertaste, even with the defeat in the wild card. But you can't make a living from that all the time, especially when your coach has a successful history and you're not playing well in the last few years of his career.

Seriously. Bill Belichick is 71 years old and we've already entered the "will he retire?" some time ago. Do you know his chances of giving Mac Jones another year in 2024? Practically zero. He won't want to spend the last few seasons of his life with a quarterback he can't trust.

Anyone who saw Bailey Zappe last season knows that he only kept the offense functional because Bill Belichick needed to make a lot of changes to make it happen in a short period of time, but none of that is sustainable in the long term because it is very basic and simple. Defenses would have easy material to contain New England's attack if this situation continued with the reserve playing in Jones' place, and you can't live out of play-action all the time.

Mac Jones is gone, and the New England Patriots need to find a new quarterback really quickly.