D'Andre Swift jersey number: Is new Eagles star going the Calvin Ridley way?

Last week, the Philadelphia Eagles traded for running back D'Andre Swift from the Detroit Lions. This week, the Eagles tweeted the numbers for all of their recently acquired players.

Through the slideshow that was posted to the Philadelphia Eagles official twitter page, it appears that Swift is changing his number from the number 32 he wore with the Detroit Lions. The running back will now wear the number 0 on his new Eagles jersey.

Swift is one of the many players who are taking advantage of the NFL's newest implemented rule. Allowing NFL players to wear the number zero for the first time in league history. A new rule that was passed in the NFL owner's meetings in late March.

Wide receiver Calvin Ridley took a similiar route recently after he was traded from the Atlanta Falcons to the Jacksonville Jaguars. New York Giants wide receiver Parris Campbell has also elected to wear number zero this upcoming season.

The running back was traded on the final day of the 2023 NFL Draft in which the Eagles clearly were more impressed with his abilities rather than deciding to draft a running back instead.

How long has D'Andre Swift been in the NFL?

Running back D'Andre Swift played three seasons for the University of Georgia Bulldogs. During those three seasons he rushed for over 2,800 yards and 20 touchdowns while accumulating over 600 yards and catching five touchdown passes.

He was then selected by the Detroit Lions with the 35th overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft. In his rookie season he started four games, rushing for 521 yards and eight touchdowns. During his first professional season he shared carries with veteran Adrian Peterson and Kerryon Johnson which kept his production level down.

In 2021, Swift once again started just four games, while appearing in 13. He saw a slight increase in production with 617 rushing yards and just five touchdowns, while catching two touchdowns and 452 receiving yards.

Last season, he started eight games, while still appearing in 13 overall and kept similiar stats as he did the previous season. While the Lions offense struggled at times to run the ball.

The Philadelphia Eagles gave up a fourth round NFL Draft pick in 2025 in exhchange for the running back and a swapped seventh round pick in last week's 2023 NFL Draft.

