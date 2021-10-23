D'Ernest Johnson contract: How much does Browns RB earn in Cleveland?

D'Ernest Johnson became a national star Thursday night as he helped lead the shorthanded Cleveland Browns to victory over the Denver Broncos. The Browns are known for their vaunted rushing attack featuring Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt.

Yet both stars were out and the relatively unknown Johnson was the starter. He lived up to the moment with 146 rushing yards and a touchdown on 22 carries. The Broncos defense could do nothing to stop him even when they knew a run was coming.

The performance will likely have teams calling the Browns about a potential trade for the running back. So what does his contract look like this season?

How much does D'Ernest Johnson make with the Browns?

Johnson is a former undrafted player who signed a three-year deal with the Browns in 2019. That contract is currently paying him $850,000 in 2021. If he does not have a new deal before next season, he is a restricted free agent.

The Browns have quite a bargain in Johnson given the way he carried the offense Thursday night. Chubb is expected to return soon, but Hunt remains out for several weeks with a calf injury. That means Johnson should continue to be focused on within the offense moving forward. Even when Hunt does return, Johnson should not be relegated to the bench.

The original deal Johnson signed was for three years and $1.75 million. None of the money is guaranteed and there could have been times when Johnson wondered if he would make it to the end of the deal. Now he has to be thinking about his next contract, whether it is with the Browns or elsewhere.

New York Giants v Cleveland Browns

The team deciding to trade him would come as a shock because he proved himself to be valuable to the Browns. Chubb and Hunt showed they are vulnerable to injuries, just like any NFL player. Depth is needed and it is rare to have a third-string player in any position shine so brightly on short notice.

Also Read

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate D’Ernest Johnson in his first career start:- 22 carries

- 146 rushing yards

- 22 receiving yards

- 1 TDThat's how you take advantage of your opportunity. D’Ernest Johnson in his first career start:- 22 carries

- 146 rushing yards

- 22 receiving yards

- 1 TDThat's how you take advantage of your opportunity. https://t.co/9RD1NlD4xI

Johnson should remain a noted part of the offense and now opposing defenses have yet another Browns skill player to worry about. With Baker Mayfield potentially dealing with a season-ending injury, the Browns offense is in good shape with the emergence of Johnson. The front office is also happy they got him on such a team-friendly deal.

Edited by Aditya Singh