"Dad throwing football with his boys": NFL fans react as Aaron Rodgers shares BTS from building chemistry with Steelers WRs

Aaron Rodgers will spend his 21st season as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers. The four-time MVP opted to take his talents to Pittsburgh after a long wait at the end of the 2024 campaign with the New York Jets.

Ad

With training camp around the corner, Matthew Luciow posted a picture of Aaron Rodgers and his new wide receivers. NFL fans had a field day in the comment section on (X formerly known as Twitter)

One fan wrote, "It’s so wholesome to see a dad throwing football with his boys."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Another said, "If that’s not the worst receiving room in the league, I’m not sure what is"

One added, "Yeah… we need someone as our WR 2 that’s not in this picture"

Some fans sounded genuinely thrilled at the potential dividends of adding Aaron Rodgers to the roster.

One said, "League not ready for a mvp season from rodgers in Pittsburgh"

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another added, "Calvin Austin III is one of the most slept on players in the league! He showed he can break off the big catch & run last year and take a hit and get back up! That too small talk is just that... (TALK)! Hes going for 1,000 in 2025"

One chipped in, "I’m excited for Roman this szn especially with Aaron in the back. He’s gonna get plenty of looks hopefully"

Ad

Aaron Rodgers is gearing up for what might be his last season in the NFL. The one-time Super Bowl champion spent the majority of his career with the Green Bay Packers before spending the past two seasons in New York with the Jets.

The Steelers are hoping that the addition of one of the greatest QBs of all-time can bring their first Vince Lombardi Trophy since the Ben Roethlisberger days.

Who are Aaron Rodgers' wide receivers going into 2025?

According to Yahoo Sports, Aaron Rodgers posted a picture of himself with Ben Skowronek, Calvin Austin, DK Metcalf, Pat Freiermuth, Roman Wilson, and Scotty Miller. The wide receivers mentioned above will be catching passes from Rodgers in the 2025 season.

Ad

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been active this offseason in the wideout department. They added DK Metcalf and traded away George Pickens. Mike Tomlin and the front office likely made these alterations in anticipation of Rodgers joining the roster.

The Pittsburgh Steelers had a decent but unspectacular 2024 season with Justin Fields and Russell Wilson sharing snaps at the QB1 spot. Both shot callers have since moved on, and the fan base will hope that Aaron Rodgers turns out to be an inspired addition.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nick Igbokwe Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.



Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories. Know More

Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.