Cam Newton may not know how Shedeur Sanders feels when it comes to a historical slide in the NFL draft, as he was drafted No. 1 by the Carolina Panthers in 2011. Sanders fell to No. 144 in the fifth round to the Cleveland Browns.

In a clip from his "4th and 1" show, Newton gave some useful advice to the soon-to-be rookie quarterback. He mentioned that this will be the first time Shedeur won't be coached by his father, Deion Sanders. Newton also said that he won't have his father to fall back on anymore and will need to make his impression in the league.

"It's the first time in Shedeur's life that, as a grown man, he's not being coached by his dad, and that's a lot of impact," Newton said on Monday. "There's a meme that says Travis Hunter No. 12, and then they had No. 2. Deion's son, those types of things, is gonna follow you in the locker room. Daddy, ain't gonna be able to save you, bro.

"So, how does he take that on as a challenge to say people are gonna look at me? They're gonna critique me for everything. I'm already coming in with this mentality or this aura that I'm larger than life, and rightfully so. Yeah, he's earned that because he has performed. But at the end of the day, dog, this is the big leagues. This is the league."

Newton added that although Shedeur has performed well at the collegiate level, he's going to need to do the same in the NFL to gain respect.

Shedeur Sanders gets support from Colonel Sanders after being drafted

Fans and NFL analysts were all shocked that Shedeur Sanders, who was expected to be a first-round draft pick, wasn't chosen until Day 3. Reports surfaced that Sanders' interviews with a few teams didn't go well, which led to them being unwilling to take a chance on him.

The newly drafted Cleveland Browns quarterback received support from another Sanders, Colonel Sanders, that is. The official X account of the restaurant chain, KFC, shared a post on Saturday, telling the quarterback about their journey to become a popular, well-known fast food restaurant.

"The Colonel was rejected 1,009 times before finally landing our famous original recipe. Sometimes all a Sanders needs is a little time to cook. Congrats Shedeur!!" KFC tweeted.

Shedeur, along with his father, Deion Sanders, and brothers Deion Jr. and Shilo, all starred in a commercial for KFC in 2024.

