DaeSean Hamilton injury update: Denver Broncos planned on trading the WR after rookie camp

The Denver Broncos had plans of trading DaeSean Hamilton after their rookie minicamp, but the team will have to shelve them after recent reports emerged that the wide receiver has suffered a torn ACL. The injury was sustained during a training session off-site.

Denver has had terrible luck with their players training outside of their facilities this offseason. The Broncos' starting right tackle Ja'Wuan James tore his Achilles while working out off-site. DaeSean Hamilton will, for the time being, be placed on the non-football injury list.

The Denver Broncos attempted to trade Hamilton during the 2021 NFL draft but couldn't find a trade partner. Once the Broncos reported that they're planning to waive the former fourth-round pick, trade possibilities started to pick up.

What will the Denver Broncos do now that DaeSean Hamilton has suffered a season-ending injury?

What are the options for the Denver Broncos after DaeSean Hamilton's ACL injury?

Denver Broncos Training Camp

The Denver Broncos have two options for DaeSean Hamilton: They can either send him to the injured reserve list or they can release him.

DaeSean Hamilton's injury falls under the NFL's non-football injury list. The NFL non-football injury list is the only designation that allows teams to completely withhold players' salaries.

#Broncos WR DaeSean Hamilton was likely to be traded, rather than waived. But he tore his ACL training away from the facility. Now, everything is on hold as the team gets more info. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 14, 2021

This means that the Denver Broncos do not have contractual obligations to pay DaeSean Hamilton. Denver has a talented young group of wide receivers that consists of Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, K.J. Hamler and Tim Patrick.

The chances of the Broncos holding on to Hamilton are slim. The Denver Broncos released Ja'Wuan James on Friday, making it likely that DaeSean Hamilton will be next.

San Francisco 49ers are one team that called about DaeSean Hamilton

Los Angeles Chargers v Denver Broncos

Benjamin Albright posted on Twitter that the injury to DaeSean Hamilton was unfortunate, as the Niners and a few other teams were planning to make an offer for the receiver.

As of right now, the San Francisco 49ers are the only team that has been reported to be interested in Hamilton. The former Penn State wide receiver has struggled with drops since being drafted in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL draft.

The #Broncos are waiving WR DaeSean Hamilton, source says. With depth at the receiver spot, the team had trade talks involving the former fourth-rounder recently but couldn’t finalize a deal. Strong possibility to be claimed. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) May 13, 2021

DaeSean Hamilton would have been on the 49ers' roster and still could be once after he recovers from his injury. The 49ers will get Hamilton without having to trade for him as it is likely that he will be released by the Broncos.