Dak Prescott feels NFL teams should fear the Dallas Cowboys offense

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys secured their third consecutive win on Sunday with a 36-28 win over the previously undefeated Carolina Panthers.

While the scoreline saw Dallas only win by a single possession, in truth the Cowboys blew the Panthers off the field in the second half, scoring 20 points to zero in the third quarter.

Prescott had an unusually low number of passing yards, just 188, although he did throw four touchdown passes to four different receivers. While picking apart the Panthers defense through the air, the Cowboys ran through them too. Racking up 245 yards rushing on the league’s best rushing defense, it had only allowed an average of 45 yards a game.

Having a potent offense that includes Amari Cooper, Ceedee Lamb, Michael Gallup, Blake Jarwin, Dalton Schultz and running backs in Elliot and Tony Pollard, Dallas have a multitude of ways that they can hurt opposing defenses with. Currently the league’s fourth-highest scoring offense, managing 31.5 points a game, Dallas are behind only Arizona, Buffalo and Kansas City.

Cowboys can beat you in many ways says Prescott

Speaking post-game to reporters, Prescott stated that the Cowboys offense can beat you in any number of ways.

“We think we can beat you with the run, we can beat you with the pass,” Prescott said. “Whatever you want to give us, the openings, we’re going to take them.”

While the Dallas offense got rolling in the second half, due in part to cornerback Trevon Diggs’ two interceptions from Sam Darnold, the first half was a tight affair and the Panthers in fact held a slender lead at half-time.

To come out and put the Panthers away in a devastating third quarter was something that the Cowboys would take confidence from as Carolina were undefeated, Prescott said.

“Just to be down a point coming into halftime and then coming out of halftime and taking off in the third quarter like we did, when we focus one play at a time, when we complement the defense’s turnovers with touchdowns rather than a turnover of our own or field goal, that’s what it turns into,” Prescott said. “Just keep learning from each game and taking the momentum. We just beat a good team right there.

“To take the confidence, take the momentum with that victory is going to be huge.”

Dallas were up 36-14 at the start of the last quarter with the game seemingly in hand. However, the Cowboys coaches decided to sit a number of defensive starters, and this allowed the Panthers back into the game and within a single possession. With the ball back on the two-minute warning and facing a third down, Dallas leaned on their running game to get the first down and secure the win.

Having such a high-octane offense coupled with a defense that can take the ball away, suddenly the Cowboys are not only being talked about as NFC East champions but possibly being one of the best teams in the NFC.

