Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens' dream AFC Championship scenario turned into a nightmare by halftime.

The home team went into the break trailing 17-7. Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and the Kansas City Chiefs offense dominated the Ravens' defense. The quarterback completed 20 of 25 pass attempts for 161 yards and one touchdown to the veteran tight end.

On the flip side, Jackson and the Ravens offense couldn't respond with the same vigor. The quarterback had two terrific plays in the first quarter. He performed an heroic escape, before heaving the ball down the field for a game-tying touchdown.

Earlier in the drive, he kept it alive with an incredible run on 4th-and-1. However, apart from those two plays, Jackson struggled to emulate Mahomes' heroics. He attempted 12 passes in the first half and completed only five for 67 yards and one touchdown.

Fans on social media quickly dismissed Jackson's MVP credentials after his first-half performance. Here are some of the comments:

