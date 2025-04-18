Dak Prescott’s fiancée Sarah shows support as FSU campus shooting leaves 2 dead

Sarah Jane Ramos, fiancée of Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, posted a “Praying for Florida State” graphic on her Instagram story Thursday in response to a fatal shooting incident on the Florida State University campus. Her post came as law enforcement confirmed that two individuals were killed and at least six others were injured in the attack.

Dak Prescott’s fiancée Sarah shows support to FSU after campus shooting. Image via Instagram/@sarahjane

Tallahassee Police Chief Lawrence Revell said the suspect, a 20-year-old male, was shot by officers after refusing commands. He remains hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Revell added that five people were shot while one was injured while fleeing, as the probe spans multiple scenes and witnesses.

The FBI has requested that anyone with photo or video evidence submit tips through its official site.

FSU President Richard McCullough visited wounded students in the hospital and praised campus officers for preventing greater harm. All six injured individuals, including the suspect, are now reported to be in fair condition, per Tallahassee Memorial Hospital.

The suspect, identified as Phoenix Ikner, son of a local sheriff's deputy, was known on the Tallahassee State College campus and had previously participated in political discourse groups. Fellow students described his views as extreme, with some allegedly labeling his behavior as aligned with white supremacist ideologies. The suspect’s participation in political clubs had reportedly raised concern among peers.

Dak Prescott, who signed a $240 million extension with the Cowboys, has been sidelined since Week 9 of the 2024 NFL season due to a hamstring injury.

Dak Prescott salutes Tyron Smith’s legacy as Cowboys’ O-line trailblazer bids farewell

At Tyron Smith’s retirement press conference on Wednesday, Dak Prescott honored the longtime Cowboys OT by wearing a “Linemen” hat in Cowboys colors. Smith, who spent 13 seasons in Dallas before finishing his career with the New York Jets, referred to Prescott as “more than a teammate,” calling him a “lifelong friend.”

Smith, a cornerstone of the Cowboys' O-line since being drafted ninth overall in 2011, played a key role in establishing the team’s long-standing emphasis on offensive line talent. His success influenced future first-round picks, including Travis Frederick, Zack Martin, Tyler Smith and Tyler Guyton.

The eight-time Pro Bowler is expected to join the Cowboys’ Ring of Honor and eventually the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

