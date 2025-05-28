Dallas Goedert delivers cold statement as Eagles TE takes pay cut to remain in Philly

Dallas Goedert helped the Philadelphia Eagles win the Super Bowl in February. Earlier this month, the tight end restructured his contract to remain with the Eagles, taking a pay cut in the process.

On Wednesday, Goedert delivered a bold statement to reporters after Wednesday's OTA session.

"Still here. You guys couldn’t get rid of me.” Goedert said at a press conference.

Goedert has reportedly come under fire for his production, which has dropped over the past few years. However, it appears that the tight end is willing to make his on-field performances do most of the talking for next season.

On Thursday, Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski suggested the Eagles could still rely on Goedert for critical plays during the season.

“The Philadelphia Eagles shouldn’t be in a hurry to move tight end Dallas Goedert. However, his production has dropped in three straight seasons, he turned 30 earlier this year, and he’s not signed beyond this year,” Sobleski wrote. “Injuries have played a role in the downturn of Goedert’s production, but that doesn’t exactly work in the favor of an aging veteran.

“Goedert can still be a productive member of the Eagles offense, as he showed during last season’s Super Bowl run, where he caught 17 passes for 215 yards and one touchdown. However, Grant Calcaterra proved that he can fill the void left by Goedert, which he did during a four-game stretch last season while the latter dealt with a hamstring injury.”

The Eagles took Goedert in the second round of the 2018 NFL draft. The TE has racked up 4,085 yards and 24 touchdowns on 349 receptions across seven years.

A look at Dallas Goedert's restructured contract with Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles TE Dallas Goedert - Source: Imagn

According to Spotrac, Dallas Goedert will earn $10 million in salary with the Eagles for the 2025 season. The tight end also has the opportunity to make $1 million more in incentives.

Goedert was initially set to make $14.25 million in 2025 before restructuring his contract. He had inked a four-year, $57 million extension with the Eagles in 2021.

However, Goedert agreed to take a pay cut as part of Philly's plans to cut costs for next season.

