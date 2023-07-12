Dallas Goedert and A. J. Brown are two of the Philadelphia Eagles' biggest stars, but as training camp approaches and they're spending the final amount of free time before late July practices start, they started to go on a weird conspiracy theory about a fake moon landing.

First, it was the wide receiver. Brown took to Twitter to discuss plenty of astrology-related things, such as how does years are set up or if humans have really been to the Moon back in the day. While he guaranteed that he don't smoke or drink anything, Brown's comments caught the eye of many fans.

And now Goedert has doubled-down on the theory during his recent cameo on Pardon My Take, defending his teammate's comments and stating that he's going to research the subject:

I feel like that's a pretty common consensus lately. So, I don't think the live version that like people saw on TV was them on the moon. I think that was like created on Earth. But I think maybe we went to the moon, before that but they didn’t have Bluetooth and stuff, so I don't know. Satellite, seems a little bit sketchy so I don't know, I’ll research a little bit.

Goedert, Brown: Philadelphia Eagles are set up with two offensive superstars to make another Super Bowl push

For the tight end, the numbers may not be as expressive as some other names in the position, but just take a minute to watch the tapes and it becomes evident how impactful Dallas Goedert is. With an average of almost 8 yards after the catch, he's an important target in the Eagles' offense. He's intelligent and the type of tight end who knows how to occupy the space left by opposing defenders, creating quick windows for his quarterback.

For Brown, he's one of the strongest receivers in the league, but his quickness to attack the middle of the field makes him almost impossible to cover for any cornerback. The fact that the Tennessee Titans agreed to trade him in 2022 feels more baffling every time you look at it.

The Eagles may have lost the Super Bowl to the Kansas City Chiefs, but they're absolutely in position to make nother deep run in 2023.

