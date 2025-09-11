Dallas Goedert injury update: Latest on the Eagles TE ahead of the Week 2 clash vs. Chiefs

Dallas Goedert played a crucial role in the Philadelphia Eagles’ season-opening win against the Dallas Cowboys last Thursday. The tight end recorded seven receptions for 44 yards.

Goedert has had a noteworthy NFL career since he was drafted out of South Dakota State in 2018. However, he's missed a significant amount of games due to injury. The pattern could continue this season as he's in doubt to feature in Week 2 versus the Kansas City Chiefs.

Here's a look at his availability for Week 2 Fantasy Football.

Dallas Goedert injury update: What happened to the Eagles TE?

Dallas Goedert was absent from the Eagles' practice session on Wednesday as the team prepares for the 2024 Super Bowl rematch. The tight end is dealing with a knee sprain, and his availability is up in the air.

Goedert got injured 10 games into the 2024 season and didn't return until the playoffs began. He added four more appearances as the Eagles won the Super Bowl.

Goedert's rookie season remains the healthiest of his NFL career. He appeared in 16 regular season games, including eight starts. Goedert appeared in two more games off the bench in the playoffs. He's spent some time out every season since.

Goedert was one of the three Philadelphia players who missed Wednesday's practice. He joined quarterback Tanner McKee, who is dealing with a right thumb issue, and running back Will Shipley, who has an oblique injury. Left guard Landon Dickerson (back) and linebacker Jalyx Hunt (hip) were also limited during the session.

When will Dallas Goedert return?

With no indication of a potential return to practice, Dallas Goedert will likely miss the Week 2 game against the Chiefs on Sunday. However, he could return to action on Sept. 21, when the Eagles host the LA Rams.

Should Goedert miss the Kansas City game, Grant Calcaterra is expected to start in his place. Calcaterra had his best season in 2024, starting 13 games. He hauled in 24 receptions for 298 yards and a touchdown.

