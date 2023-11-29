Dallas Goedert injury update: Latest on Eagles TE for Fantasy Football Week 13

The Philadelphia Eagles managed to upstage the Buffalo Bills in Week 12, but the absence of tight end Dallas Goedert in the passing game was evident. The Eagles beat the Bills 37-34 in overtime and improved to 10-1. They currently have the best record in the NFL and are at least 1.5 games clear of their nearest competition.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts finished the game with only 200 passing yards. However, he threw three touchdown passes and rushed for 65 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winning score.

While the Eagles haven't missed a beat in racking up wins, Goedert's absence has significantly impacted the team's offensive approach.

What happened to Dallas Goedert?

Eagles TE Dallas Goedert suffers fractured forearm vs. Cowboys

During the third quarter of the Eagles' Week 9 win over the Dallas Cowboys, Goedert suffered a broken arm during a 28-yard catch-and-run.

Cowboys safety Marquese Bell held on to Goedert's right arm and tackled him to the ground. The defender's entire body weight landed on the tight end's right arm, leaving the Eagles star with a forearm fracture. He exited the game and has missed his team's last two wins over the Kansas City Chiefs and Bills.

Dallas Goedert Injury Update

Dallas Goedert eyeing return vs. 49ers in Week 13

Despite Goedert suffering a forearm fracture, the Eagles resisted the urge to place the tight end of the injured reserves, which would have ruled him out of the team's next four games. Their decision has reportedly paid dividends.

Per NFL Network's Jake Palmer, Goedert will attempt to play in a potential NFC Championship Game dress rehearsal between the Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

When will Dallas Goedert return?

Goedert vs Miami Dolphins

Goedert's return to the field in Week 13 against the 49ers after suffering a forearm fracture only two weeks prior would be an early Christmas present for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Before the tight end's absence through injury, Jalen Hurts had thrown for at least 270 passing yards in six straight games, including three with over 300. In the last three games, Hurts has finished with 207, 150, and 200 passing yards, respectively.

Goedert, who has 410 receiving yards and two touchdowns in the 2023 NFL season, is a crucial factor in the Eagles' passing game. His return would be a massive boost to Philadelphia ahead of, arguably, their biggest game of the regular season.