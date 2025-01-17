Dallas Goedert injury update: Latest on Eagles TE's status for Divisional game vs Rams

Dallas Goedert has been an underrated contributor for the Philadelphia Eagles since they drafted him in the second round in 2018. Despite injuries that have limited his availability and productivity, he has been decent as both a blocker and receiver, peaking in 2021 with 830 yards.

However, ahead of Sunday's Divisional Round matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, there has been a worrying update on him, and will it get better?

Dallas Goedert's injury update

On Thursday, the tight end was announced to have missed practice with an illness - the only player to do so. He had missed multiple regular-season games with injuries to his hamstring and knee as well.

Meanwhile, wide receiver AJ Brown missed the initial round of practices with a knee injury but eventually joined the following players:

QB Kenny Pickett (Ribs)

RB Saquon Barkley (Rest)

T Jordan Mailata (Rest)

C Cam Jurgens (Rest)

DT Byron Young (Hamstring)

OLB Josh Sweat (Rest)

For the Rams, fellow TE Tyler Higbee had exploded for a team-high five catches and 58 yards, all in the first quarter, on his Wild Card return against the Minnesota Vikings. However, he also suffered a chest injury in that game - which has limited his availability in two practices so far.

However, he fared better than OT Alaric Jackson (chest) and NT Bobby Brown III (shoulder) and CB Ahkello Witherspoon, who missed Thursday. OT Alaric Jackson returned to full participation after being sidelined with a chest injury of his own on Wednesday, joining DE Larell Murchinson (foot) and LB Troy Reeder (hamstring).

Dallas Goedert admits he overdid stiff-arms in Wild Card touchdown vs. Packers

Dallas Goedert's last game provided a major highlight. Against the Green Bay Packers in the Wild Card Round, he caught a pass from Jalen Hurts and proceeded to stiff-arm cornerback Carrington Valentine en route a touchdown, which extendid his team's lead to 16-3:

Afterward, sidelines cameras caught him admitting that he was showboating in his last stiff-arm and that he could have managed without it:

"The last one was unnecessary for sure. This one? Oh, why not? I slowed down so he can come and get some."

While Jake Elliott missed the extra point, he would kick two field goals to ensure a 22-10 win, which was sealed when Quinyon Mitchell nabbed Jordan Love's third interception of the day. The Packers' only touchdown came from a Josh Jacobs rush.

