Dallas Goedert makes eyebrow-raising revelation on Taylor Swift during Super Bowl 59 opening night

Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert surprised observers on Super Bowl 59 opening night when he admitted he is not as familiar with Taylor Swift's work as some others might be. His Chiefs counterpart, Travis Kelce, is dating the singer, and she has become a regular presence in the NFL. She was there to support Kansas City at Arrowhead in their AFC Championship game win over the Bills and is expected to present for her second consecutive title game this Sunday.

Reporters asked Dallas Goedert about his familiarity with Taylor Swift, and he betrayed his ignorance by asking if a different song was sung by her. He admitted that he knows her as an incredible artist but his choice of music is different. He said that he sticks to Philadelphia even in his playlist and namechecked Super Bowl Half Time performer Kendrick Lamar as someone he likes. He also mentioned Meek Mill. He commented,

"Does she sing, "Don't go chasing water falls"? She doesn't? Man Taylor Swift song. She's incredible artist, but she ain't on my playlist. You know, I'm more of you know the Philly guys, the Meek Mill obviously been listening to a lot of Kendrick Lamar. Won't get to see him at the halftime show, but I'm sure he's going to put on quite the performance."

Dallas Goedert and Taylor Swift's boyfriend likely to be key pieces in Super Bowl 59

Beyond his knowledge of Taylor Swift, Dallas Goedert has a game to play this Sunday as the Eagles try to win the Super Bowl. When most observers talk about Philadelphia's offense, they mention Saquon Barkley as the best running back in the league. They also namecheck A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith as two wide receivers who elevate quarterback Jalen Hurts' game.

However, in tight situations where the Eagles need to keep the chains moving, Dallas Goedert will be crucial. It is a role similar to the one played by Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift's boyfriend, for the Chiefs. The Kansas City star has always pulled his weight in the playoffs, allowing Patrick Mahomes to find an outlet when the play breaks down or when they are behind the lines.

It is one of the reasons that the Chiefs are looking for their third straight Super Bowl win despite sometimes not having the best receivers. If Kansas City's secondary and run defense keep their other weapons quiet, the Eagles will need a big game from their tight end to win Super Bowl 59.

