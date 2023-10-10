"So corny": Dallas Goedert's girlfriend's TikTok on Eagles star's TD gets trashed by NFL fans

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert has had a slow start to the 2023 NFL season. On Sunday, he had his best game of the season and scored his first touchdown of the campaign. While Goedert was of course excited, his girlfriend Aria was also delighted.

Aria didn't make the trip to SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California, choosing instead to watch the game from home. She recorded a video of herself celebrating Goedert's touchdown. She then posted it to her TikTok page, and the video has garnered a lot of attention.

However, it's not the attention she was likely hoping for when she posted the video. The clip was shared on various social media platforms and fans criticized her. Many called her celebration cringe-worthy and staged, with one fan questioning whether she used a DVR to replay the game and record the video.

Others wondered why she even recorded the video in the first place. Aria was clearly excited about Dallas Goedert's performance against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 5, but some fans wish she hadn't posted the video at all.

Dallas Goedert's 2023 NFL season thus far

The Philadelphia Eagles are undefeated through the first five weeks of the 2023 NFL season. The Eagles and San Francisco 49ers are the only unbeaten teams in the league. While the Eagles may be undefeated, they are still working on certain aspects of their offensive scheme.

One of those aspects is to get their tight end Dallas Goedert more involved. On Sunday, the tight end had a season-high, eight catches for 117 yards and a touchdown. Before the Week 5 matchup, Goedert didn't have more than 41 yards in a single game this season. He had a total of 13 catches for just 88 yards heading into Week 5.

Four of those catches and the touchdown came on the first drive of the game. Goedert. The tight end's talent as a blocker is an asset for the Philadelphia Eagles, but unfortunately for Goedert, that had taken him out of the passing game.