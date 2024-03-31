Dallas Police on the lookout for Rashee Rice, Chiefs WR's car allegedly involved in major accident

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice could be in some trouble with the Dallas Police. According to a report from The Dallas Morning News, the police department is looking for Rice in relation to a "major accident."

The report stated that the accident occured on Saturday evening in northeast Dallas.

AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Miami Dolphins v Kansas City Chiefs

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Rashee Rice's alleged car accident: Everything we know so far

A vehicle registered in Rice's name was reportedly involved in an accident on Nort Central Expressway on Saturday evening.

Rice's alleged involvement in the car crash is not clear. But according to the Dallas Morning News report, law enforcement authorities are still on the lookout for the Chiefs wideout.

Rice's name was not in the Dallas County jail records as of early Sunday, per the report.

Rice grew up in North Richland Hills in Texas, which could possibly explain why he was in the area over the weekend. Rice had an impressive record as a junior, catching 72 passes for 1,386 yards and 19 touchdowns. He was named first team all-district for those numbers and was a three-start recruit when he committed to playing college football at SMU.

Rice was eventually picked by the Kansas City Chiefs in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft with the 55th overall pick. He had a more than eventful year with the Chiefs, breaking the franchise's single-season receiving touchdowns record. He had six passes for 39 yards in Super Bowl LVIII in the Chiefs' 25-22 win over the San Francisco 49ers.

Editor's note: This is a developing story and will be updated as news trickles in.