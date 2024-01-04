Veteran running back Dalvin Cook is signing with the Baltimore Ravens. After clearing waivers following his release from the New York Jets, the four-time Pro Bowler has joined forces with Lamar Jackson to win his first Super Bowl.

This is a pretty good move for the Ravens who have already lost running backs J.K. Dobbins and Keaton Mitchell to season-ending injuries. Cook signed a one-year $7 million deal with the Jets in August but wasn't able to find a significant role in their offense.

With the Jets already knocked out of the playoffs, the former Minnesota Vikings star will get the opportunity to make an impact for the Ravens in the playoffs. The AFC North team is the first seed in AFC and will get a bye which will allow Cook enough time to learn the offense.

NFL fans react to Dalvin Cook signing with Ravens

New York Jets v Las Vegas Raiders

Here's how fans on social media reacted to Dalvin Cook signing with the Ravens:

In 15 games this season, Cook has 214 rushing yards on 67 carries. He also has 15 receptions for 72 yards. Although the 28-year-old running back is averaging just 3.2 yards per carry this season, he is likely to play better with the Baltimore Ravens given that they have a good offensive line.

Apart from Week 1, Cook hasn't played more than 50% of snaps for the Jets and he wasn't happy with less involvement. He has only played more than 30% of the snaps for his team thrice this season and that was quite concerning given how prolific he can be at times. Hopefully, he'll be able to contribute for the Ravens in postseason.