Damar Hamlin opens up on losing Comeback Player of the Year to Joe Flacco

Damar Hamlin was the favorite to win the Comeback Player of the Year last season before Joe Flacco came back and snatched it with his performance. The Buffalo Bills safety had collapsed with a heart condition in the 2022 season in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. His return to health, never mind to the field, was a medical miracle.

But Joe Flacco, who had been sitting at home when the 2023 season began, came to the rescue for the Cleveland Browns and had some amazing performances as he led them to the playoffs. In five games, he led them to a 4-1 record to end the regular season and threw for 1,616 yards and 13 passing touchdowns.

Damar Hamlin admitted he was a bit disappointed to begin with because he wanted to win the award because of his competitive spirit. But he was happy for Joe Flacco and applauded him, chalking all that happens as part of God's plan. Speaking to Maggie and Perloff, he said:

"I did at first, I ain't gonna lie, I did a little bit. I'm a competitor myself. In any competition you put me in, I would win. But I clapped for Joe as he went on stage and I clap for him as he went off, you know, you know, I, at this point in my life, you know, it's truly God's plan. God had a reason for him getting that trophy, God had a reason for his journey going out."

Damar Hamlin believes that his competition was not truly with Joe Flacco

Damar Hamlin also said that his recovery was not something that can be simply quantified through a trophy like the Comeback Player of the Year Award that Joe Flacco won. Calling it otherworldly, he said the gift of still being alive was the greatest trophy. He remarked:

"I truly feel with my journey, my cup, my comeback, per se, it wasn't a worldly thing. It wasn't something that a trophy can define, it's God gave me his trophy of still waking up every day, still living still breathing, having a healthy life, having a healthy family."

Damar Hamlin and Joe Flacco might both have been contenders for the same award but the safety clearly feels that his return to the game was not something that could be fairly compared to the quarterback's sporting exploits. In his mind, and in the hearts of many well-wishers, he had already won the greatest prize of all.