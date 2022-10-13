Damien Harris' fantasy outlook: Should you drop him?

Damien Harris is the starting running back for the New England Patriots. He has been coming into his own since earning the berth at the beginning of the 2021 NFL season. He scored 15 rushing touchdowns last season and was in the process of topping that total before he suffered a hamstring injury in Week 5. Harris has been unfortunate with injuries since his debut in the league, and this injury could not have come at a worse time for him or New England.

Damien Harris is a tempting prospect to have on your fantasy team because he has Pro Bowl potential and he plays on a run-heavy offense. Harris has developed good chemistry with quarterback Mac Jones, and they have put teams to the sword over the past year.

Harris tweaked his hamstring against the Detroit Lions and hamstring injuries are notoriously difficult to predict or play through. Rhamondre Stevenson will slot into the starter role, and Pierre Strong Jr. will back him up. New England have not been forthcoming with much information on the injury, but Harris is expected to miss multiple games.

We recomment that you keep hold of Damien Harris until he returns.

Damien Harris' fantasy outlook for the 2022 NFL season

Damien Harris - Detroit Lions v New England Patriots

Damien Harris has played five games for the New England Patriots this year, starting all five games and rushing for three touchdowns. The Alabama alum is the main running back for Bill Belichick's side, and Rhamondre Stevenson has backed him up and split carries.

Harris was a decent fantasy option at running back two, as he had 14.4 points per game following Week 4. However, due to his hamstring injury, his projections are something of a mystery. Much depends on how quickly he returns, how well he plays upon his return and how well Stevenson plays in his absence. Presuming he returns in under a month's time, he will likely once again be a decent option for fantasy owners.

Possible replacements for Damien Harris

Leonard Fournette - Atlanta Falcons v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Damien Harris is the number one running back on one of the most running back-friendly teams in the NFL. Losing him has no doubt hurt every one of hs owners in every fantasy league. However, it is not the end of the world, as a few players can step into his slot.

If you have the ability, trade for a top-notch back such as Austin Ekeler of the Los Angeles Chargers or Tampa Bay Buccaneers star, Leonard Fournette. These players are obviously going to be hard to pry away from other owners in your league. But if you have the capital, they would be wise investments.

CFK Network @CFKNetwork

Damien Harris was surprisingly limited today in practice. Rumor was initially a multi week injury. Buy Low or stash if you currently have him rostered. Damien Harris was surprisingly limited today in practice. Rumor was initially a multi week injury. Buy Low or stash if you currently have him rostered. 🚨Damien Harris was surprisingly limited today in practice. Rumor was initially a multi week injury. Buy Low or stash if you currently have him rostered. https://t.co/lrrrKx6hFU

There are some RBs you might be able to get on waivers that would fill the void until Harris returns. Kenneth Walker III of the Seattle Seahawks and Eno Benjamin of the Arizona Cardinals are worth a shot. With injuries to starters for both franchises, they are likely to get the carries in Week 6. Walker in particular looks to have a bright future with Rashaad Penny out for the season.

It is worth monitoring the status of Indianapolis Colts running back Naheim Hines, who is currently questionable with a concussion. If he passes the NFL concussion protocol, he will likely get the nod to start with Jonathan Taylor's injury (who is also questionable but leaning towards out). If Hines is ruled out, picking up Deon Jackson could be a smart move this week.

Poll : 0 votes