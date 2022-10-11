Damien Harris Week 5 injury: NFL Fantasy advice with running back's return timetable unclear

Damien Harris is a fourth-year running back who plays for the New England Patriots. Harris is a well-built, intelligent, and tenacious ball handler who has quickly become one of coach Bill Belichick's favorite options in this run-heavy offense. As a result, he is a big deal in NFL fantasy football.

It has been reported that Harris sustained a hamstring injury in Week 5. This took him out of their victory against the Detroit Lions at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. The recovery period for hamstring injuries is notoriously hard to predict. It could take a week or two, but if the injury is severe, it could be months. As of yet, the Patriots medical team has not shared any information.

What happened to Damien Harris?

Damien Harris - Detroit Lions v New England Patriots

In the Week 5 matchup against the Lions, Harris left the game after the last snap of the first quarter. He was ruled out for the remainder of the game as the third quarter began. He didn't take any visible hits on the play, but the fact that he did not return was concerning. This was a game that the Patriots were well in control of, as they were already 16 points up heading into the third quarter. Perhaps New England did not want to risk further damage to the running back.

Harris was replaced by Rhamondre Stevenson, who typically splits snaps with him. The Patriots convincingly won the game, nilling Detroit in spectacular fashion (29-0).

New England Patriots have something of an injury crisis

Baltimore Ravens v New England Patriots

The Patriots have had a lot of bad luck with regards to injuries this season. Damien Harris joins standouts like Mac Jones, Nelson Agholor, and Jonathan Jones on the treatment table. Harris' injury has hit their running back depth, but they have a capable replacement in Rhamondre Stevenson. Aside from Stevenson, Pierre Strong and Ty Montgomery are on the depth chart.

Harris has appeared in five games for the Patriots and has rushed for 246 yards on 53 carries (4.6 YPC) and three touchdowns so far this season. Hopefully, his replacements will fill the void until he's back in action.

Alternatives for Damien Harris in NFL fantasy

Damien Harris - Detroit Lions v New England Patriots

With Harris out, the obvious choice is Stevenson. That, of course, may not be an option as he is likely to be on another roster. Rashaad Penny of the Seattle Seahawks went down injured too in Week 5. The man likely to get the nod for his carries is Kenneth Walker III. If he is available, he should be a good choice.

Jeff Wilson at the San Francisco 49ers is looking good, especially with Eli Mitchell out for a while. Raheem Mostert had a big day for the Miami Dolphins and he should be looked at closely as a result. Eno Benjamin at the Arizona Cardinals is well worth picking up, as James Conner and Darrel Williams missed Week 5 with injuries. Their returns are unclear as of yet.

Be sure to watch out for players on a bye in Week 6 as four teams will not be competing. These teams include the Houston Texans, Tennessee Titans, Las Vegas Raiders and the Detroit Lions.

Poll : 0 votes