Damien Williams arrested: Everything we know on ex-Dolphins RB’s battery of pregnant victim charge

Former Miami Dolphins running back Damien Williams is in a bit of legal trouble. He was recently arrested and for battery of a pregnant woman, a charge he is officially facing.The alleged victim of his battery is 10 weeks pregnant with his child.

Expand Tweet

He briefly played in the NFL this season and has been working towards coming back to the sport, but it remains to be seen how this will affect his potential return and if teams will back off. It also remains to be seen what the punishment for his crimes is going to be.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Damien Williams was arrested for battery

The arrest records from the Coconut Creek Police Department indicate that the former Kansas City Chiefs back had a dispute with the woman after they allegedly had a fight over their dog’s food. Reports indicate that it escalated from there and resulted in the victim sustaining physical injuries such as scratches and bruises.

The woman did not make a statement on the issue, but the 31-year-old former NFL star was immediately taken to jail. Damien Williams now awaits what penalties his future holds after the alleged incident.

Damien Williams has been arrested for battery of a pregnant woman

Williams briefly suited up for the Arizona Cardinals in 2023. He is a former undrafted free agent that the Dolphins signed after the draft in 2014, and he spent a little bit of time there.

He is perhaps best known for his time with the Kansas City Chiefs, where he was instrumental in their Super Bowl LIV win over the San Francisco 49ers. He scored multiple times and had a good case for winning MVP of the game.

He has since bounced around the league, but his NFL future may be concluded after this arrest as well as his recent inability to find a job with a team.