Damien Woody claims Kenny Pickett can end Russell Wilson’s career after Denver disaster

Russell Wilson was surprisingly released by the Broncos after just two years in Denver, despite signing a massive five-year contract extension before the 2022 season began. The franchise was willing to eat a massive $85 million in dead cap money just to move on from him after failing to make the playoffs in either of his two seasons there.

It didn't take long for Wilson to find a new team during the 2024 NFL free-agency period. On Sunday, he agreed to sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he will join current quarterback Kenny Pickett. It's unclear which of the two options will be named the starter for Week 1, but NFL analyst Damien Woody believes that the Steelers' decision could directly impact the remainder of Wilson's career.

"They don't tend to be the type of organization that just discards people. ... They are still invested in Kenny Pickett," Woody said. "By no means do I think that Russell Wilson is just going to walk into the building and become the starter. Let's be honest, Wilson is better than Pickett. Wilson had a better year than Pickett last year.

"But if Wilson doesn't come in and show and exert that, then his career is over, period."

The Steelers invested a first-round draft pick on Pickett in 2022, so they are unlikely to completely give up on him just yet. Wilson's Pittsburgh contract further supports Woody's idea, as the franchise hasn't made a major commitment to the veteran.

Russell Wilson's contract with Steelers

The most attractive part about signing Russell Wilson during the 2024 NFL free-agency period was his contract situation. His previous deal with the Denver Broncos already guarantees him to be paid $39 million for the upcoming season, whether he is on their roster or not.

Whatever Wilson received in free agency would be subtracted from what the Broncos owe him, and Denver would pay him the remainder to reach his guaranteed salary. This is what allowed him to sign a veteran-minimum contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers worth just $1.2 million.

The deal is a win-win for both sides financially. Wilson still makes a $39 million salary this year, but with the Steelers only needing to pay him $1.2 million, they will have additional money to address other areas of their roster.