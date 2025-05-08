"Damn!! Bad way to start off": Panthers fans enter panic mode as team rules out RB Jonathon Brooks for 2025 season

Jonathon Brooks will miss the 2025 NFL season after the Carolina Panthers placed him on the physically unable to perform list on Thursday.
Brooks tore his ACL for the second time in December, just weeks after his NFL debut. The Panthers had picked him in the second round of the 2024 NFL draft, knowing he was recovering from a previous ACL injury.
"Panthers placed RB Jonathon Brooks on the physically unable to perform list, meaning he now will be out for the 2025 season," Adam Schefter tweeted.
After the news went viral on X, Panthers fans entered panic mode.
"Damn!! Bad way to start off," wrote one fan.
Another commented:
"Dang, that sucks for him!"
A third fan wrote:
"Super disappointing to hear. It’s sad but part of the game unfortunately."
More NFL and Carolina Panthers fans joined in to share their takes.
With Brooks out, the Panthers will depend on Chuba Hubbard, Rico Dowdle and rookie Trevor Etienne to take care of the rushing game.
Jonathon Brooks was drafted in the second round (46th pick) of the 2024 NFL draft. He played for the Texas Longhorns and was a star before tearing his ACL in 2023.
After his pick, the Panthers RB's GF Baylea celebrated the big milestone.
"& 5 MONTHS LATER MY BABY IS THE 1ST RB DRAFTED!!!!!!!!!!!! Words can’t describe how proud I am of him. He never lost his faith during this process and that’s what matters the most. God is so good. TX > NC," she wrote.
In December 2024, Jonathan shared an optimistic message on Instagram after he faced another injury setback.
"Dear God … I trust in your plan 🙏🏽," his caption read.
Jonathon Brooks' contract with Carolina Panthers
Jonathon Brooks signed a four-year, $8.4 million contract with the Carolina Panthers last year.
- Total Value: $8,417,082
- Signing Bonus: $2,941,512
- Guaranteed Money: $4,914,107
- Average Annual Salary: $2,104,271
- 2025 Cap Hit: $1,912,973
- 2025 Base Salary: $1,177,595
His contract lasts until 2027. The Panthers hope he can come back strong in 2026.
