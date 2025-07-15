"Damn fired on my day off": LeSean McCoy stunned as FOX abruptly cancels 'The Facility' shows

LeSean McCoy's future at Fox has been put in jeopardy after the network abruptly cancelled "The Facility" shows on its broadcast. The former NFL running back-turned analyst also shared his thoughts on the show being cancelled on Monday via social media.

"Damn fired on my day off , WELL put me on the trading block. Speak and facility was a blast I got some announcements coming soon but one thing I do kno from *American football emoji* is TALENT & DEDICATION always wins see u sooooon," McCoy tweeted.

LeSean Shady Mccoy @CutonDime25 LINK Damn fired on my day off , WELL put me on the trading block 😂😂😂😂😂😂 Speak and facility was a blast I got some announcements coming soon but one thing I do kno from 🏈 is TALENT & DEDICATION always wins see u sooooon

McCoy had joined Fox in September 2022. He hosted "The Facility" alongside co-hosts Emmanuel Acho, Chase Daniel and James Jones. All four of the analysts on the program, which debuted less than a year ago, had played in the NFL.

Along with "The Facility," FS1 also pulled the plug on two other shows, “Breakfast Ball” and “Speak." Fox will likely replace the three shows with other programs on its network.

Before FOX debut, LeSean McCoy won two Super Bowls during his time in the NFL

NFL: Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers RB LeSean McCoy - Source: Getty

The Philadelphia Eagles took LeSean McCoy as the No. 53 pick in the 2009 NFL draft. The running back played six seasons with them before being traded to the Buffalo Bills in March 2015.

McCoy then played four seasons with the Bills before signing with the Kansas City Chiefs ahead of the 2019 season.

McCoy won the Super Bowl with the Chiefs in his only season with them. He then signed a one-year contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the 2020 season.

McCoy was part of the Buccaneers team for one season when they won the Super Bowl. The RB retired in October 2021, after playing 12 seasons in the NFL.

During his pro career, McCoy recorded 11,102 yards and 73 touchdowns on 2,547 rushing attempts. He also posted 3,898 yards and 16 touchdowns on 518 receptions.

Along with two Super Bowls, McCoy earned six Pro Bowl honors and was twice named to the first-team All-Pro.

