"Damn, lied right to his face" - NFL fans troll Rashee Rice for claiming to convince Travis Kelce to not retire by guaranteeing Super Bowl win

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice is taking credit for Travis Kelce’s return to the team. Rice claimed that he talked Kelce out of retirement in a recent interview on Revolt Sports.

“I ain't gonna lie to y'all, I'm 95% of the reason he ain't retiring,” Rice claimed.

“Told him he can't go out like that. I'm gonna make sure we get that next year.”

Opposing fans are already trolling him for his comments. They do not believe that the Chiefs are making it back to the Super Bowl next season.

“Damn, lied right to his face”, this Eagles fan commented.

This fan made a bold claim about the Chiefs’ hopes for next season. He wrote: “Chiefs aren’t even going to represent the AFC this coming year.”

This fan agreed. He replied: “Why dude be lying straight to his face. Come on. Chiefs not making it back.”

This fan questions if Kelce is better than Noah Gray, the Chiefs’ other tight end. Gray had 40 catches for 437 yards and five touchdowns in 2024. Those were career-high numbers for the 25-year-old whereas Kelce had one of his worst years last season.

“Why would they even want him back? The dude can barely move at this point in his career, Noah Gray is just fine,” he commented.

This fan wrote: “Rice knows he will be suspended next year, right?”

The fan is alluding to an incident involving Rashee Rice that might cause him to face significant punishment. Rice is currently the defendant in multiple civil lawsuits and criminal charges against him for a vehicle accident allegedly linked to illegal street racing in Dallas, dating back to March 2024.

He was going at 119 mph before causing a six-vehicle crash that injured seven people. He is subject to punishment under the NFL’s personal conduct policy, which may render a suspension that they deem fit after assessing the outcome of the lawsuits and charges.

Other fans think that the tight end's relationship with world-renowned pop singer Taylor Swift is the reason why he is coming back.

This fan commented: “It’s not about him. Taylor Swift contributes $1 billion in brand value to the league last year through her promotional attendance. They will be wheeling Kelce out in a wheelchair as long as those numbers last."

Travis Kelce’s disappointment with last season led to his return

Travis Kelce briefly flirted with retirement after Kansas City’s season ended disappointingly with a crushing 40-22 trouncing by the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX. He ultimately decided to return for at least one more season, attributing how the season ended as a reason for his decision.

“I want to give it a good run," Kelce said on his 'New Heights' podcast. "I have a bad taste in my mouth in how I ended the year and how well I was playing and how accountable I was for the people around me.”

He will now return in 2025 for his 13th NFL season.

